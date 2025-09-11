Rise & Fall: Amazon MX Player Extends Its Distribution Network With Sony Entertainment Television | Exclusive

MUMBAI, India-September 11, 2025: Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free streaming service, has taken a giant stride in entertaining audiences across India by extending its distribution network, in a landmark partnership with Sony Entertainment Television for its latest reality series - Rise and Fall. In a first-of-its-kind distribution collaboration, India's largest free video streaming service has taken the lead in bringing high-quality reality content to audiences at unprecedented scale - with a leading television network joining forces to extend this reach further across broadcast and digital mediums.

By combining Amazon MX Player's nationwide accessibility in the digital ecosystem and Sony Entertainment Television's deep-rooted and massive reach in Indian households, Rise and Fall is set to reach millions of viewers across metros, Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities across the nation.

Hosted by the charismatic Ashneer Grover, Rise and Fall is the most-watched show in its launch week, as per Ormax Media ratings. The show features 15 celebrity contestants from diverse walks of life, including television, music, sports, films, and digital entertainment. Inside a towering structure split between extremes- the lavish penthouse of the 'Rulers' and the bare-basics basement of the 'Workers,' contestants must navigate power, privilege, and survival. With roles constantly shifting between the haves and the have-nots, every day is a test of ambition, leadership, and strategy.

Speaking on the collaboration, Amogh Dusad, Director & Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, shared, "This partnership between Amazon MX Player and Sony Entertainment Television is truly a first-of-its-kind in India. Together, we are ensuring that Rise and Fall is accessible to audiences nationwide, on both digital and broadcast. The format is bold, disruptive, and highly engaging, and we believe it has the power to spark a cultural moment for viewers across the country."

Akshay Agrawal, Cluster Head, Ad Sales, Hindi GEC, Travel & Tourism Business, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), added, "At Sony Entertainment Television, we have always championed innovative content that not only entertains but also deeply connects with millions of Indian households. Our partnership with Amazon MX Player for Rise and Fall takes that vision a step further - bringing one of the most unique and compelling reality formats to audiences across both TV and digital platforms simultaneously. This collaboration goes beyond distribution; it's about reshaping how great stories are shared, experienced, and celebrated by millions."

Rise and Fall is sponsored by marquee brands with Lux Cozi on board as co-powered by partner, Orient Electric as official Lighting Partner, Haier as AI Home Partner, Pintola as Official Health Partner and Avvatar Whey Protein as Nutrition Partner. Catch daily fresh episodes of Rise and Fall- streaming for free on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM (available through the MX Player app on mobile and Connected TVs, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme) and airing at 10:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.