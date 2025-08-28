Rise & Fall: Amazon MX Player Unveils Explosive Promo Featuring Ashneer Grover, Arjun Bijlani & Others

MUMBAI, India-August 25, 2025: Forget the mundane, because your screen is set to explode with non-stop entertainment, drama, and surprises starting 6th September! Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free streaming service, today unveiled the high-stakes promo of its blockbuster masala reality show, Rise & Fall, which draws from an internationally celebrated concept and gives it a uniquely Indian flavour. Ashneer Grover, known for his unfiltered opinions and sharp insights, will be taking on the host's mantle, making this show a promising everyday dose of entertainment for 42 days straight. Featuring 16 celebrity contestants from diverse backgrounds, including Bollywood, music, politics, entrepreneurship, and social media, two radically different worlds, and a ruthless fight for survival, the unscripted series brings together everything you love about daily binges - from celebrity contestants and challenging tasks to unexpected twists and jaw-dropping moments.

The show is sponsored by marquee brands like Lux Cozy as Co-Powered By partner, Orient Electric as Official Lighting Partner, and Haier as AI Home Partner. With strong interest across categories and more partnerships in discussion, Rise & Fall is emerging as a high-impact opportunity for brands this festive season.

The promo sets the tone for the brutal divide between two starkly opposite worlds in Rise & Fall - the Rulers and the Workers. The Rulers bask in luxury inside a lavish penthouse, while the Workers grind in a bare-basics basement, fighting tooth and nail to rise to the top. Between broken trust, shifting alliances, and shocking revelations, the real drama begins when those below rise and those above fall. With its bold tagline, "16 contestants. Two worlds. One ultimate power struggle," the promo makes it clear that Rise & Fall is built to keep you hooked, night after night, where each episode will leave you guessing, cheering, and maybe even losing your calm with all strategies flying around!

The first glimpse also reveals some of the celebrity contenders entering the game - Arjun Bijlani, sharp and fiercely competitive; Dhanashree Verma, determined to rise against all odds; Kubbra Sait, fearless and unafraid to call it like it is; and Kiku Sharda, balancing humour with surprising grit. They join twelve other celebrity players from a mix of different industries, making it one of the most eclectic and unpredictable lineups of any unscripted show.

Speaking about the show, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said, "At Amazon MX Player, we've always strived to bring bold, disruptive formats that resonate with India's diverse audiences. The show is a powerful social experiment that mirrors the real-world stark contrast between the powerful and powerless. It's high-stakes, unpredictable, and emotionally charged. And with Ashneer Grover at the helm, viewers can expect an unfiltered, thoroughly entertaining experience that is both uniquely Indian and universally relatable."

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India said, "Rise & Fall is not just another reality show, it's a bold social experiment that challenges power and privilege. With a diverse mix of celebrity contestants, shifting dynamics, and unpredictable human behavior, the format promises unmatched drama and intensity. And with Ashneer Grover leading the charge, the show will push the boundaries of unscripted entertainment, offering viewers a refreshing new lens on reality television."

Making his debut as a host, Ashneer Grover said, "Rise & Fall is amongst the most captivating reality show concepts worldwide. Being a follower of reality shows, I think the division of contestants into haves and have nots brings a never experienced before dimension to reality shows in India. What excites me the most is the show's unpredictability, where power flips in seconds and no one can guess who'll be on top tomorrow. The clashes, the hustle, and the drama make it unmissable. Hosting this show is like sitting front row to the biggest power game India has ever seen, and trust me, viewers are not ready for what's coming."

Expressing his excitement about being part of the show, Arjun Bijlani shared, "I've hosted, I've acted, but nothing prepares you for a show like this. It is a completely new ballgame. Rise & Fall is raw and real - there's no hiding behind a character. Every choice you make can push you to the penthouse or drop you to the basement. That unpredictability is what is what hooked me."

Sharing her thoughts, Dhanashree Verma added, "The contrast between the Rulers and Workers is so striking. As someone who's built her journey step by step, I connected instantly with the hustler spirit. This show challenges you not just physically, but mentally and emotionally. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Kiku Sharda remarked, "People usually see me making them laugh, but here, laughter comes with strategy, survival, and sometimes even tears. Rise & Fall is tough. You have to outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let's see if I survive here without losing my humour. I'd count that as a win."

Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the ultimate game of power begins 6th September exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available through the MX Player app on mobile and Connected TVs, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall has been licensed through All3Media International and was originally created by Studio Lambert in the UK.