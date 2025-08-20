Rise & Fall: Ashneer Grover Said ‘No Thanks’ To 5 Contestants Before Amazon MX Player’s Show Even Took Off

The drama around Amazon MX Player's upcoming reality show Rise & Fall seems to have started way before the cameras began rolling. While newsmills were buzzing with Dhanashree Verma being supposedly locked for the show, and the mystery around the final list of contestants widens, a new twist has surfaced.

A source close to the production has spilled some beans on how host Ashneer Grover didn't just sign on to anchor the show, but he rolled up his sleeves and took charge of the casting too.

The source revealed how Ashneer has personally crossed out five names from the original shortlist, quoting them as 'too boring' or 'not sharp enough for the game. Unlike most reality shows where casting revolves around star power, he is said to have zeroed in on personalities who can bring strategy, wit, and drama to the table.

"He wasn't here for safe choices," the source claimed.

"He kept pushing for contestants who had an edge, think strategically, and shake things up." If this speculation holds true, Rise & Fall won't just carry Ashneer's voice as the host, it'll carry his stamp of approval on every single face inside the game. And knowing Mr. Grover, this means viewers can expect nothing less than fireworks.

