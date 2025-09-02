Rise & Fall Contestants: Aarush Bhola & Arbaz Patel’s Verbal Clash Has Dans Bracing For Full-Blown Chaos

MUMBAI, India-September 2, 2025: Amazon MX Player's most talked-about reality series Rise & Fall has been keeping the audience hooked with its exciting contestant reveals and endless speculation on who will walk into the game next. Adding fuel to the fire, the streaming service has now revealed its next set of contestants, Mumbai's very own charmer Arbaz Patel, alongside Delhi's uber-cool fitness influencer Aarush Bhola.

The video dropped is nothing short of a showdown! Aarush is seen lifting weights with his signature Delhi swag when Arbaz cheekily taunts him, "Ye kya bacchon vale khilone utha raha hai, thoda bada ho jaa?" To which Aarush hits back with a mic-drop moment, "Hum bacchon ke baap hai." But the heat doesn't stop there. Arbaz throws shade saying, "Ye jo Delhi vali akad hai na, ye NCR ke 10 km baad phus ho jaati hai." Without missing a beat, Aarush fires back, calling him "Mumbai ke nachos" and adds, "Ja audition ki line mein lag."

With such fiery exchanges even before stepping into the show, one can only imagine the chaos, drama, and entertainment these two will bring to the table. Clearly, the Delhi-Mumbai rivalry has officially entered the Rise & Fall arena!

Speaking about being part of the show, Arbaz Patel shared, "I'm really excited to be part of Rise & Fall. It's not just about competition, but also about testing yourself and seeing how far you can go. Of course, when you put people from different worlds together, clashes are bound to happen. But that's the fun of it, you never know who's going to rise and who might just fall."

Aarush Bhola on stepping into this new world, expressed, "For me, this show is all about energy, resilience, and bringing your real self forward. I come from Delhi, and yes, we carry our own swag, but at the end of the day it's about proving yourself in unexpected situations. There will be friendships, rivalries, and plenty of drama, so viewers should be ready for everything."

Rise & Fall is sponsored by marquee brands like Lux Cozy as Co-Powered By partner, Orient Electric as Official Lighting Partner, and Haier as AI Home Partner. With strong interest across categories and more partnerships in discussion, Rise & Fall is emerging as a high-impact opportunity for brands this festive season. Rise & Fall will start streaming from 6th September exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available through the MX Player app on mobile and Connected TVs, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme.