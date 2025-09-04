Rise & Fall Contestants: Bhojpur Star Is Here; Pawan Singh Brings His Power And Swag To Amazon MX Player Show

The buzz around Amazon MX Player's most-awaited reality blockbuster Rise & Fall is only getting louder with each contestant reveal. And now, the streaming service has raised the stakes even higher by announcing its next name, none other than Pawan Singh, the undisputed powerhouse of Bhojpuri music.

The reveal video captures Pawan in his signature avatar, powerful, fearless, and dripping with swag. From his larger-than-life presence to his infectious energy, Pawan Singh walks in like a storm, reminding fans why he continues to rule hearts across the nation. His entry promises to bring a whole new wave of energy, drama, and raw entertainment to the Rise & Fall tower. With Pawan Singh joining the line-up, the show is set to get even more electrifying.

Sharing his excitement, Pawan Singh said, "My journey has always been about connecting with people through my music and my personality, and Rise & Fall gives me a chance to do that in a completely new way. I am coming with full energy, full swag, and a lot of heart. This show is about rising against the odds, and I am here to show that nothing can stop you if you believe in yourself."

Rise & Fall is sponsored by marquee brands like Lux Cozy as Co-Powered By partner, Orient Electric as Official Lighting Partner, and Haier as AI Home Partner. With strong interest across categories and more partnerships in discussion, Rise & Fall is emerging as a high-impact opportunity for brands this festive season. Watch daily new episodes of Rise & Fall from 6th September, for free on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM (available through the MX Player app on mobile and Connected TVs, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme) and also on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.