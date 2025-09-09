Rise & Fall: Pawan Singh Backs Arbaz Patel As The Real Gentleman: "When Kiku Sharda Says ‘Bas Ladne Aaya Hai"

The reality drama inside the much-talked-about show Rise and Fall has been heating up, and this week's split between workers and rulers has only added more fuel to the fire. Amid the rising tension, comedian Kiku Sharda lashed out at Arbaz Patel, remarking "Bas ladne aaya hai" - a comment that raised eyebrows across viewers and insiders alike.

While the show thrives on conflict, many believe Kiku's abrupt statement wasn't just in the spirit of the game but a clear attempt to undermine a fellow contestant. Being a senior and a known face in the industry, Kiku seemed to leverage his stature to degrade newer actors like Arbaz Patel, almost as if he doesn't consider them worthy of sharing the same platform. His problematic attitude towards contestants reflects a lack of understanding of how reality shows function - where everyone, regardless of hierarchy, is meant to compete on equal footing.

Interestingly, Kiku's taunt came after Arbaz, known for his loud, clear, and fearless personality, voiced his views strongly on the show. Instead of appreciating the boldness, Kiku flipped the statement against him, exposing what many see as insecurity running high on his end.

In sharp contrast, fellow contestants Pawan Singh and Dhanashree offered a completely different perspective in their conversation with journalist Nayandeep Rakshit. Both praised Arbaz Patel as a man of true gentleness and humility, calling him grounded even amid the chaos of Rise and Fall. Their words stood out, especially in a week full of heated exchanges, showing that respect and recognition still outweigh unnecessary jibes.

With Rise and Fall growing in popularity and tension escalating every episode, the dynamics between contestants are becoming a mirror of ego, insecurity, and genuine camaraderie. And if anything, this week has made one thing clear: while some rely on taunts to protect their position, others like Arbaz Patel are winning admiration for staying authentic, humble, and real.