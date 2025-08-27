Rise & Fall Premiere Date: Jab Kubbra Met Kiku; Taunts, Twists And Total Tamasha In Rise & Fall Is Guaranteed

Rise & Fall Update: What happens when Kiku Sharda's unstoppable comedy collides with Kubbra Sait's unfiltered sass? The answer is pure madness - and the latest Rise & Fall banter video proves it. Watching the two pull each other's leg with crackling one-liners and cheeky comebacks is a teaser of the kind of entertainment this show is gearing up to deliver. If this is what they're like outside the game, imagine the fireworks when they're locked inside two brutally opposite worlds.

The show is sponsored by marquee brands like Lux Cozy as Co-Powered By partner, Orient Electric as Official Lighting Partner, and Haier as AI Home Partner. With strong interest across categories and more partnerships in discussion, Rise & Fall is emerging as a high-impact opportunity for brands this festive season.

https://youtube.com/shorts/55zHFCS9OrQ?si=7rPZIv04OPaEOW6y

Hosted by Ashneer Grover, Rise & Fall traps 16 celebrities in a ruthless tug-of-war between the luxury of the Rulers' penthouse and the grind of the Workers' basement. But with personalities like Kubbra and Kiku in the mix, the real question isn't just who rises or falls - it's how much fun, chaos and drama they'll create while doing it. Will Kubbra's fearless attitude clash with Kiku's quick wit? Will their banter turn into rivalry, or unexpected alliance? Either way, it's going to be unmissable.

From 6th September, brace yourself for 42 days of non-stop drama, laughter, and explosive moments - because in Rise & Fall, the only guarantee is chaos, entertainment, and a fight for survival like you've never seen before exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available through the MX Player app on mobile and Connected TVs, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme.