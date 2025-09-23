Rise & Fall Today Episode: Nayandeep, Dhanashree, And Arbaz Lock Horns During Ultimate Ruler Pitches

MUMBAI, India-September 23, 2025: The competition inside the Rise and Fall tower is only getting fiercer. As the race for the Ultimate Ruler began, the rulers were tasked with pitching their chosen workers who could help them in the upcoming challenge. What started as a strategic discussion soon turned into an emotional confrontation.

During the pitches, Akriti raised a pointed question to Nayandeep. Referring to an earlier remark, she asked, "Aapne kaha tha ki agar main Arjun ke saath bhi aati, toh aap mujhe support karte. Kis basis pe aapne yeh bola tha?" Nayandeep clarified that he had believed Akriti was deserving at the time because they required female presence in the rulers and she had ₹2.5 lakhs which was a practical advantage.

But his reasoning didn't sit well with others. Dhanashree and Arbaz kept interrupting and opposing him, which triggered a heated argument. Frustrated, Nayandeep accused them of playing politics and even quipped that Arbaz should be a politician. In the heat of the moment, he told Dhanashree to "shut up," though he later apologised, admitting he shouldn't have spoken that way.

The clash grew sharper as Nayan alleged that Dhanashree, Arbaz, and Aaditya were functioning as a trio. Dhanashree pushed back, saying, "Aapko mujhse sirf meri problem ki baate karo, Arbaz aur Aaditya ki nahi." The confrontation left her in tears, exposing just how heavy the pressure of power and survival is becoming inside the tower.

With emotions spilling over, this round of pitches showed that the fight for Ultimate Ruler is no longer just about strategy but about trust, loyalties, and personal battles that could change the game ahead.

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Bali, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Bijlani, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Dhanashree Verma, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Arbaz Patel hold the throne as Rulers. Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.