Rise & Fall Weekend Episode: Wall Of Doglapan, Family Time, And Shocking Eliminations Redefine Equations

MUMBAI, India-October 5, 2025: The Powerplay Weekend on Rise and Fall brought high-voltage drama, laughter, and emotional moments to the Tower. The day kicked off with the Wall of Doglapan, a task designed to test alliances and reveal hidden loyalties. Contestants had to place faces of those they considered "dogla," sparking debates, playful banter, and a few awkward smiles. Akriti emerged as the most named contestant, called out by Arjun, Nayandeep, Dhanashree, and Aarush, signaling cracks within the Rulers' circle.

Keeping the energy high, Ashneer Grover lightened the mood by teasing Manisha Rani about her growing influence in the Tower, dubbing her Aarush's "romance teacher." What followed was pure entertainment, Manisha and Aarush danced, joined by Bali as the villain in a hilarious mini-drama, complete with acting and dramatic moves that had everyone laughing and cheering.

The weekend also saw critical game decisions unfold. Kiku Sharda secured safety with Janta Votes, while Kubbra faced the Ultimate Fall and was eliminated. Contestants rated themselves based on their contribution in the Tower, with Arjun, Nayandeep, and Arbaaz emerging as the top three. The ranking wasn't just about pride, the top spot earned maximum family time, leaving Akriti in tears for getting the least, while Arbaaz grew emotional, disappointed that Dhanashree hadn't supported him into the Top 2.

Adding to the drama, Nikki Tamboli visited the Tower, shaking emotions further. Arbaaz broke down seeing her, and Nikki told him: "No.1 khiladi agar koi hai, woh sirf or sirf Arbaaz Patel hai. Nobody can beat your game, yeh main khule aam bol rahi hoon." She also warned him about misplaced loyalties: "Game mein dhokha hai, bohot bada dhokha. Mujhe bolna nahi chahiye, but I'll tell you, she is the most hated contestant of Rise and Fall Season 1." Nikki also reminded Arbaaz to stay strategic, and the two shared a light-hearted moment joking about a "side hug." However, Dhanashree felt hurt, confessing Nikki barely spoke to her during the visit.

With alliances questioned, emotions raw, and Kubbra's exit shaking the game, the Tower moves deeper into its unpredictable phase. The Powerplay Weekend reminded everyone that in Rise and Fall, loyalties, strategies, and relationships are constantly tested and the question remains: who will rise above the chaos, and who will face the ultimate fall?

