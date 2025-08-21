Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT Verdict: Records The 2nd Biggest Debut With 2M+ Views Among Hindi Shows In 2025

The recent Netflix series Saare Jahan Se Accha premiered on the streaming platform last week. The thriller show landed in the weekly top 10 list only in its debut week and in the top 5. It is also one of the biggest debuts of the Hindi OTT series on Netflix.

The espionage thriller show directed by Sumit Purohit, has six episodes of forty minutes each. Its ensemble cast comprises Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Tillotama Shome, Anup Soni, and others. The show received generally positive reviews, and that is reflected in its debut week viewership only.

The viewership data for the week of August 11-17, and according to that, Saare Jahan Se Accha is the 5th most-watched non-English show of the week on the streaming platform. It earned 2.3 million views in its debut week against 9.5 million viewing hours. It started off at a favorable rank in its debut. It will be interesting to see whether it climbs the chart in the following weeks.

