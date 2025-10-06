Saas Bahu Aur Swaad: Balaji Telefilms Serves Up A Flavour-Packed New Drama - Premiering On THIS Date

After two successful YouTube originals, Balaji Telefilms Ltd announces its third series by launching its latest family drama, Saas Bahu Aur Swaad, premiering on October 7 exclusively on Balaji Telefilms YouTube Channel.

Rooted in the vibrant city of Agra, the show brings together two of India's favorite passions-family and food-in a heartwarming, entertaining story. At the center is Indu Rastogi (Aparna Ghosal), a devoted homemaker whose cooking keeps her family together, even if her efforts often go unnoticed. Her world takes a turn when our lead protagonist, Riya (Chahat Pandey), the spirited new bahu, enters the household with dreams of building an identity of her own.

What begins as a clash of values soon paves the way for unexpected companionship, when Riya discovers Indu's hidden culinary talent. Pushed into the limelight by circumstance, the duo find themselves navigating a new chapter where age-old traditions meet modern aspirations-served with plenty of laughter, emotion, and relatable family moments.

With Chahat Pandey and Abhishek Malik in lead roles, Saas Bahu Aur Swaad brings the perfect festive season watch-light-hearted yet emotional, nostalgic yet fresh. The show also features Shaktee Singh, Mahi Sharma, Seema Singh, Kushal Shah and Shreya Acharya.

Nitin Burman, Group Chief Revenue Officer, Balaji Telefilms Digital, said, "With Saas Bahu Aur Swaad, we wanted to create a series that feels both familiar and refreshing. It's a celebration of women, families, and the everyday magic that happens around the dining table. We look forward to audiences joining the Rastogi family for a story filled with warmth, humor, and flavor."

Chahat Pandey, who essays the role of Riya in the show, shared, "Riya's journey in Saas Bahu Aur Swaad is a celebration of every woman who dares to dream big-even when the world expects her to remain in the kitchen. Being part of a Balaji Telefilms show of this kind feels truly special, as it blends humor, heartfelt family moments, and the magic of food in a way that's so relatable. It's been such a joy to bring Riya to life, and I'm really looking forward to seeing how the audience connects with her story. I can't wait for viewers to laugh, cry, and cheer along with us as the family dynamics unfold!"

Abhishek Malik playing the role of Karan further added, "Karan reflects the modern Indian son and husband, trying to balance between tradition and progress. Acting in Saas Bahu Aur Swaad was a joy-especially with so much laughter, food, and genuine emotion at every turn. Working on a Balaji Telefilms show of this kind feels really special, and I'm excited to see how viewers connect with Karan and the family-hopefully, it sparks laughter, empathy, and a few surprises along the way. It's a show for anyone who knows the power of family-no matter how dramatic things get!"

With its unique blend of heartfelt storytelling, light-hearted humor, and the comfort of home-cooked nostalgia, Saas Bahu Aur Swaad is set to become a must-watch for families everywhere. As Balaji Telefilms continues to deliver stories that connect across generations, this series on YouTube promises to be more than just entertainment-it's a flavorful reminder of how food, family, and togetherness are always at the heart of every Indian home.

Watch Saas Bahu aur Swaad from October