Saif Ali Khan on Joining Two Much: “When Akshay First Suggested It, I Said, ‘Me? No.’ Now I Think It Turned.."

Saif Ali Khan admitted that he wasn't immediately convinced when Akshay Kumar first asked him to appear on Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle. The actor, known for his wry sense of humour has lately been slightly reticent about interviews, said that his initial reaction was a refusal.

"When Akshay first suggested this show, I was like - 'Me? No.' Now I think it turned out well. Speaking came easy because of the camaraderie between the three of us. I've done movies with all. The bond is cherished and that energy showed on screen," said Saif.

One the episode there was an easy rapport that has become one of the show's biggest draws. Saif, Akshay, Kajol and Twinkle have known each other for decades, and their long-standing friendships lent a natural warmth to the conversations.

While the episode grabbed headlines for Saif's gripping account of the night he fought off a knife-wielding intruder in his home, it was the casual, unguarded exchanges that gave viewers a glimpse of their off-screen personalities.

The camaraderie among the four kept the atmosphere relaxed, allowing everyone, especially Saif to share not just intense memories from the night of the stabbing but several moments, many comical, from his life in the movies.