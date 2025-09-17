Saiyaara Hits #1 On Netflix Global Top 10 Non-English Films, Week Of Launch

Mumbai, 17 September, 2025: Love has never travelled this far, this fast. After creating history as the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema, Saiyaara has now swept & claimed the #1 spot on Netflix's Global Weekly Top 10 Non-English Films list. In only 3 days from launch, the film has stormed into the Top 10 charts across 15 countries (including Australia & Canada), clinching the #1 spot in nine of them.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films , the film starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is more than a romance - it's a symphony of music, miracles, and emotions that audiences everywhere are falling for. What India embraced on the big screen is now being celebrated across continents on Netflix, making Saiyaara a global anthem of love. Along with Hindi, the film is also available in Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Indonesian, Malay, Spanish, Thai and Zulu.

Streaming at #1 on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English films, the film continues to capture hearts everywhere, proving that true romance always finds its audience