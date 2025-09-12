Saiyaara (Netflix) Ending Explained: Did Krish & Vaani Reunite In The End? Check What Happens In The Climax

Saiyaara Ending Explained: After much anticipation, Saiyaara has finally made its OTT debut on Netflix. Starring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in the lead roles, the romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri made waves at the box office, outperforming several major 2025 releases. The film officially dropped on Netflix on Friday, September 12, 2025, and is now available to stream or download for subscribers.

But here's the twist, does the Netflix version of Saiyaara feature a different ending from the theatrical release? With its streaming launch, viewers are eager to know if any changes were made. Let's dive into the film's conclusion and see how the OTT version compares.

Saiyaara Ending Explained

After losing Vaani, Krish sings the song that Vaani wrote for him. The song instantly clicked and became famous among everyone. As he became famous and was preparing himself to sing the song at Webley, he saw a reel where Vaani was in it. This brought hope in Krish's heart. He instantly went to Himachal to find Vaani.

Did Krish & Vaani Meet In The End?

Krish decided not to perform at Wembley and instead took a flight to Himachal. Krish finds a letter from Vaani where she wrote about leaving him for his good. As Krish finds Vaani, she does not recognize him at first. Krish sits beside her and says that he has music, but he can not find the lyrics. They then go together to a field where Krish imitates playing bat ball in order to remind her about their time spent together. After doing it for like 15-20 times, Vaani finally responds in the end, "Krish Kapoor, I love you..."

At the end of Saiyaara, Krish and Vaani get married. However, it was not shown whether they had a happily ever after or did Vaani die.