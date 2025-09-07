Saiyaara Netflix Release Date CONFIRMED: When Will Ahaan-Aneet's Record-Breaking Film Arrive On OTT?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@ahaanpandayy

Saiyaara Netflix Release Date: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara redefined debut goals-shattering box office records, earning critical love, and setting the screen ablaze with their sparkling chemistry. And now, it's ready to make waves once again... but on a digital platform! When Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda made their silver screen debut with Saiyaara on July 18, few expected the film to become a box office phenomenon-but that's exactly what happened.

The romantic drama didn't just open to packed theatres-it broke records, roared past the ₹500 crore mark globally, and became one of the biggest debuts in recent Bollywood history. Riding high on its theatrical success, Saiyaara is now all set to arrive on OTT. Read on...

Saiyaara Lifetime Box Office Collection

Directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara scripted history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film, completely shouldered by newcomers. While the film itself was a visual treat, what truly captivated audiences was the raw, fresh, and effortless chemistry between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Despite being newcomers, both stars delivered power-packed performances that left a lasting impression.

Released on July 18, Saiyaara wasn't just a debut; it was a box office storm. The romantic drama, fueled by electrifying chemistry between the leads and a gripping narrative, struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. According to Sacnilk, the movie grossed around ₹ 569.75 cr worldwide during its theatrical run.

Saiyaara OTT Release On Netflix CONFIRMED: When To Watch?

After smashing box office records and earning rave reviews, Saiyaara, the breakout debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is finally heading to Netflix! Get ready to relive the magic-this time from your couch.

According to several social media pages (Twitter and Instagram), Ahaan-Aneet's debut film, Saiyaara, is all set to debut on Netflix this Friday, September 12.

Will Saiyaara Be Available On Netflix For Free?

Can fans watch Saiyaara on Netflix for absolutely free? With a subscription - yes! For those unversed, a Netflix subscription is needed to watch Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara on the said streaming device.