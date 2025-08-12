Saiyaara OTT Release Date, Platform: Will Ahaan-Aneet Film Arrive Online Next Month? Netflix Or Prime; Where?

Saiyaara OTT Release Updates: Bollywood has a new romantic duo to root for-and they've arrived with a bang. Saiyaara, the much-anticipated debut film of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has not only lived up to the pre-release buzz but surpassed all expectations, setting both the box office and social media ablaze.

Directed by Mohit Surti and backed by YRF, Saiyaara is a contemporary love story wrapped in emotion, stunning visuals, and soul-stirring music. But what truly elevated the narrative was the raw charm and heartfelt performances of its lead pair.

From their very first scene together, Ahaan and Aneet's onscreen chemistry felt electric-effortless, authentic, and instantly endearing. Their pairing brought a fresh energy to the screen, with fans comparing them to iconic Bollywood jodis of the past. And now, fans are eagerly waiting for the film to arrive on OTT.

Saiyaara OTT Streaming Platform: Netflix Or Prime? Where To Watch Online?

Even before its release, Saiyaara had created a massive stir online, with the teaser and soundtrack going viral. But the real surprise came after its theatrical debut-critics praised its sincerity, audiences returned for second viewings, and fan edits flooded Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Within days, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut film soared past box office expectations, becoming one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of the year.

As fans eagerly anticipate its digital premiere, can you guess the OTT streaming platform on which Ahaan-Aneet's musical romantic drama will be streaming? Is it Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? According to News18, Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical digital rights of the movie. That means Saiyaara will have its OTT premiere on Netflix.

Saiyaara OTT Release Date: Will Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Film Saiyaara Arrive On Netflix Next Month?

According to the social media buzz, Saiyaara might release on Netflix next month on September 12. It all started when an Instagram page called OTTFlix shared a post, claiming that Saiyaara would release on Netflix on September 12, which YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma shared on her Insta story.

While fans are beaming with joy to rewatch Saiyaara, it is to be noted that the makers are yet to officially announce their film's official Netflix release date.