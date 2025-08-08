Salakaar X Review: Is Mouni Roy & Naveen Kasturia's Show Worth Watching? Here's What Viewers Think

Salakaar X Review: Starring Mouni Roy and Naveen Kasturia in lead roles, Salakaar is a gripping spy-thriller drama that delves into the complex dynamics between India and Pakistan. Naveen Kasturia portrays Adheer Dayal, a young Indian spy risking everything for his country. Spread across five intense episodes, Salakaar promises edge-of-the-seat storytelling and high-stakes espionage.

The series premiered on OTT on Friday, August 8, 2025. Planning to binge it this weekend? First, take a look at how fans are reacting, and decide for yourself: Is Salakaar worth watching?

After watching the show, a user named KD took X to pen down his review. He tweeted, "Watched #Salakaar. Honestly. It's good. Acting of every actor is commendable. Story is above average. It's fiction. But, good. Arc comes to an end in the end. Satisfying to say the least. What's bad are the inconsistencies. Too many plot holes. Could have been better."

Another user reviewed the show, "Needed more substance. Doesn't feel real at points. I think they made #Salakaar a movie. After making they realized ki it is not gonna work so made it into series. The Ending is a mix of "ARGO + BABY + BELL BOTTOM" ONE LINE : GOOD, but Could have been better. ENJOYED THOUGH."

Where To Watch Salakaar Online?

Salakaar is currently available to stream online on JioHotstar. You can watch the show with a Hotstar subscription plan. Many believed Salakaar could have been a movie, but instead it was made a miniseries of 30 minutes 5 episodes. Spread across five tightly packed episodes, Salakaar combines political intrigue, emotional depth, and fast-paced action. With sharp storytelling and a strong lead cast, the show explores patriotism from a fresh lens and keeps the audience hooked with every twist.