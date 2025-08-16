Salakaar Actor Mukesh Rishi On His Commanding Voice: I Work Hard For It, I Practice For It

Mukesh Rishi is currently seen in Sphereorigins' Salakaar as Pakistani General Zia-ul-Haq. Known for his roaring and deep voice, he shared that it comes with regular practice and discipline.

"I work hard for it, I practice for it, and I do it with regular discipline. So, all these things-body, voice, all these things-if you keep practicing them, if you keep giving them respect, then you will get good results as well," he said.

Having been a part of the industry for over three decades, he revealed that a few characters have stayed with him throughout his journey. Taking names of his movies like Sarfarosh, Indian, and Sooryavansham, to name some, he shared that every character is different and has a different arc.

"When you get a role, you feel it is different; it has a different atmosphere, and the way of saying it develops differently. Like when you are working, you meet thousands of people, but some people stay close to you as friends. The same way there are such projects where sometimes the characters stay with you. I feel Salakaar would be one of them," Mukesh ended.