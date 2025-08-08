Salakaar Ending Explained: Did Adhir Save Shrishti In The End? Take A Look At The Climax

Salakaar Ending Explained: Salakaar was released on JioHotstar on Friday, August 8, 2025. To the viewers, it seems that Salakaar was originally meant to be a movie, but it ended up being a show. The show has a total of 5 episodes in it, each one being around 30 minutes long.

The whole show is split into two time periods, one in 1978 and the other in 2025. The show mainly revolves around Adhir Dayal saving Srishti Chaturvedi from the clutches of Ashfaq Ulla. The finale of Salakaar had two missions in it. Let us further take a look at how Salakaar ended:

Salakaar Ending Explained

Did Adhir Save Shrishti?

In the end, Ashfaq realizes that there was some foul play going on. He turned the airport upside down as he realized that Shrishti was on the plane, trying to take off. However, Adhir was the co-pilot of the plane, and he decided to take off despite the inconvenience caused by Ashfaq. In the end, Adhir saved Shrishti from her almost-husband Ashfaq.

Adhir & Noor's Bold Sabotage

In a high-stakes climax, Adhir teams up with Noor, a local from Kahuta devastated by Zia's reckless nuclear project. Disguised as soldiers, they hijack a water delivery meant for the plant and contaminate it, on the advice of DRDO-ISRO scientist Kalam, to overheat the coolant system. As chaos erupts, the plant's staff fail to detect the sabotage in time. A massive explosion follows during Zia's on-site visit, yet miraculously, everyone, including Adhir and Noor, survives with minor injuries. It's a daring act of rebellion wrapped in suspense and sacrifice.

Salakaar has a total of 5 episodes in it and is currently available to stream on JioHotstar.