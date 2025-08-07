Salakaar Release Time: When Will Naveen Kasturia-Mouni Roy's Spy Series FULL Episodes Drop On JioHotstar?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@imouniroy, @jiohotstar

Salakaar (TV Series) JioHotstar Release Time: The upcoming thriller web series Salakaar, starring Mouni Roy and Naveen Kasturia, is already setting the internet abuzz ahead of its premiere on JioHotstar. With its thrilling premise and power-packed ensemble, the show has quickly become one of the most anticipated original titles in the Indian streaming space this year.

Inspired by real-life events, the Faruk Kabir-directed show has already stirred up major buzz, thanks to its intriguing premise, slick promos, and the promise of an edge-of-your-seat espionage drama.

Salakaar Cast, Story, Release Date

Starring Naveen Kasturia (TVF Pitchers fame), Mouni Roy, Surya Roy, Mukesh Rishi, Asrar Khan, among others in important roles, Salakaar follows the story of a young Indian spy's covert mission interweaving with a veteran spymaster's past, revealing national secrets and hidden truths.

With a gripping narrative, sharp performances, and a web of secrets ready to unravel, Salakaar looks set to deliver a stylish and suspenseful spy thriller that could redefine the genre for Indian audiences.

Mark your calendars, folks! The Hotstar Specials series is all set to premiere on JioHotstar tomorrow (Friday, August 8), adding to your weekend binge-watch list.

Salakaar (Web Series) Full Episodes Release Time On JioHotstar (India)

But exactly when will full episodes of Mouni Roy and Naveen Kasturia's Salakaar series drop on JioHotstar? Set up your alarms as the highly-anticipated series will have its premiere on Friday, midnight sharp at 12:00 AM IST.

Will Salakaar Episodes Be Available For Free On JioHotstar?

A subscription is needed to stream Salakaar episodes online on JioHotstar. With a subscription, you can also download the episodes and watch them later online.