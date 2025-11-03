Salman Khan Gives A Shoutout To I-POPSTAR’s Maan Panu, Calls His Track ‘I’m Done’ A Winner

Mumbai, India- 3rd November, 2025: Amazon MX Player's I-POPSTAR continues to make waves across the country with its fresh, original music and rising independent voices. The show, which brings together some of India's most promising musicians competing to become the nation's first I-POPSTAR, has already become a hub for discovering breakthrough talent and the latest proof of that is Maan Panu's viral single, "I'm Done."

Released on September 17, 2025, under Warner Music India as part of I-POPSTAR: Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-3), the track has officially taken over social media. Written and composed by Maan himself, the 2-minute-39-second song captures the emotions of closure, growth, and self-discovery with a catchy 146 BPM beat. Its relatable lyrics "I don't have any regret that you left" and easy replay value have made it a favorite for reels and short-form videos, with fans using the hook as a self-liberation anthem.

Adding a massive boost to the song's momentum, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to Instagram to share his love for the track. Posting a photo of himself in rugged cowboy attire beside a horse, he wrote: "An amazing track after a very long time... Congratulations! Wish this was one of my songs."

Salman's endorsement has supercharged the song's popularity, sending fans streaming and sharing it in huge numbers. Within hours, "I'm Done" became a trending sound across platforms, reflecting how I-POPSTAR is successfully turning emerging musicians into national sensations through their original compositions.

With every episode, I-POPSTAR continues to prove that India's next big pop movement is homegrown - powered by authenticity, creativity, and the voices of its contestants. Catch the next episodes only on Amazon MX Player, streaming free across mobile, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme.