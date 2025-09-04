Samarth Jurel’s Character Promo As Sooraj From Dooriyan Unveiled, Romantic Drama Series Premieres September 5

Samarth Jurel's character promo as Sooraj from the drama series Dooriyan is out now. Starring Eisha Singh and Samarth, the promo gives viewers an emotional glimpse into a story of passion, yearning, and life-changing decisions. The series also features Randeep Rai and Kaveri. Set to premiere on September 5, 2025, Dooriyan will stream exclusively on JAR Series' YouTube channel.

Sooraj is a character defined by intensity and emotional conflict. Torn between love and reality, he carries a quiet vulnerability that reflects the complexities of modern relationships. His journey in Dooriyan captures the struggle of difficult choices and the unspoken weight of emotions.

He said, "The dates for this series shoot aligned perfectly with my schedule, and the character felt very similar to me-funny, energetic, and full of life. That's exactly why I said yes to it."

Eisha Singh opens up about choosing the role. She said, "I said yes to the show because of the story and the character of Varsha-the whole theme of love, longing, and waiting felt very poetic and unique. When I first heard both stories, I was confused, but I connected more with this one and knew I really wanted to play Varsha. I'm so glad I got the chance to bring her to life, and with the first promo now out, it feels special to have been part of this journey."

The promo teases an emotional rollercoaster that blends romance, drama, and the bittersweetness of memories. Directed by K. Mohit Kumar Jha, the series marks the first major release under JAR Series, a newly launched vertical by JAR Pictures dedicated to episodic storytelling for digital audiences.