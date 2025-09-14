Sangeeta Phogat Father-In-Law Death: Bajrang Punia's Wife Breaks Down Upon Hearing News On 'Rise And Fall'

Sangeeta Phogat Father-In-Law Death: Indian wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, widely recognized as one of the renowned Phogat sisters, joined Rise and Fall to showcase her versatility beyond the wrestling arena. Throughout the show, she impressed many with her determination and strength. However, just ahead of the finale, Sangeeta made the difficult decision to step away from the competition, not due to performance or elimination, but following the unfortunate passing of her father-in-law. Her exit, though unexpected, was met with understanding and support from fans and fellow contestants alike during this personal time of grief.

According to News24, Sangeeta Phogat's father-in-law passed away on September 11, 2025. The news came to light after her husband, Bajrang Punia, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media. He wrote, "Bapuji is no more with us. He took his last breath today at 6:30 pm (as translated)." The post further read, "They had brought us this far with great effort. They were the backbone of our whole family. Can't understand what life would be like without them."

Sangeeta Phogat was informed about this news during the show. The Indian wrestler was seen crying as everyone asked her, "kya hua?" As she told the heartbreaking news to the castmates, Aarush said that "Kaafi bura laga ki Sangeeta ji ki jab news aayi thi...unhe ghar jana padta hai." He further added that Sangeeta was a strong player in the show 'Rise and Fall.'

Who Is Sangeeta Phogat's Father-In-Law?

Sangeeta Phogat is married to Bajrang Punia. His father was Balwan Singh, a wrestler. He was also Bajrang's wrestling icon while growing up.