“Save the Date”-  Ravie Dubey Teases Big Announcement From Dreamiyata

Save the Date - Ravie Dubey Teases Big Announcement

Actor-producer Ravie Dubey took to Instagram today with a tantalising post that reads, "Save the date, " followed by a prominent date and the word "Dreamiyata." Though he did not offer further details, the combination of the date and brand name signals something major is in the works from his production banner.

Dubey co-founded the entertainment company Dreamiyata with his wife, actress‐producer Sargun Mehta, known for their series such as Udaariyaan, Swarn Ghar, Junooniyat and the chartbuster song "Ve Haaniyaan". Given this track record, many in the industry are speculating that the "save the date" could hint at either a new digital show, a theatrical release, or a streaming announcement under the Dreamiyata umbrella.

Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey are among the most successful pairs in the industry, evolving from television actors to powerhouse producers. Under their banner, Dreamiyata Dramaa, the duo has delivered hit Punjabi films, television shows, and YouTube series. In 2023, they expanded into music with Dreamiyata Music, debuting with Ve Haaniyaan, a chartbuster that topped Instagram Reels and crossed 100 million views on YouTube, even surpassing the virality of Miley Cyrus' Flowers. Their upcoming project, Champa Leela, under Dreamiyata Drama Discovery, adds another milestone to their ever-growing slate.

With Dreamiyata Dramaa already making waves with millions of views and subscribers in six months alone, the timing appears ripe for a next-level reveal.

Read more about: ravie dubey
