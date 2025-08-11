Sena Trailer Out Now: When & Where To Watch Show In Independence Day Week?

MUMBAI, India-August 11, 2025: Some stories don't just get told, they stand tall, much like the spirit of a soldier standing tall at the border. This Independence Week, Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming service, brings an inspiring story of courage, sacrifice, and unspoken bonds with its upcoming original series, Sena - Guardians of the Nation. The newly launched trailer offers a powerful glimpse into the life of those who choose duty over everything, even when it means putting their life on the line. Produced by The Viral Fever, directed by Abhinav Anand, and written by Anandeshwar Dwivedi, the series stars Vikram Singh Chauhan alongside Yashpal Sharma, Shirley Setia, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Rahul Tewari, Vijay Vikram Singh, Anupam Bhattacharya, Neelu Dogra and Funcho. Sena - Guardians of the Nation is set to stream from 13th August exclusively on Amazon MX Player, for free.

The first action genre series by TVF, Sena's trailer gives a stirring look into the life of Kartik Sharma, a young man who leaves behind the promise of a lucrative career in California to wear the soldier's uniform, a decision that puts him at odds with his father. The 5-episoder offers a never-before explored glimpse into what it takes to clear the gruelling Armed Forces Academy selection exams. After the clearing the process Kartik finds himself posted in the tense, unpredictable terrain of Kashmir. But when he is captured by militants, what begins as a mission turns into a test of survival, trust, and reconciliation. As the clock ticks and the stakes rise, Kartik must battle not only his captors but also the emotional distance that years of silence have created between him and his father. The series moves between the past and the present, showing Kartik's gruelling SSB journey, his fractured relationship with his father, and the ultimate test of courage and resilience behind enemy lines.

The show also features real army veterans, including Former spy, sniper and National Security Guard commando, Lucky Bisht; Colonel Rajeev Bharwan (AKA Mumma Sir); Lt Col Kaushalendra Singh, SM; Lt Col Paishal Manocha; Col RK Sharma, Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra, Sena Medal (Gallantry) ⁠and Wing Commander Urvashi Rohilla, Indian Air Force.

Reflecting on the series, Amogh Dusad, Director & Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, shared, "Sena - Guardians of the Nation is a tribute to the countless heroes who protect us every single day, often without recognition but always without hesitation. Releasing it just before Independence Day makes it even more special because it's not just a story about war, it's a story about what it truly means to serve. This series is our way of honouring our army's courage and reminding audiences of the true cost of freedom. We're proud to bring this story to every Indian, for free, on Amazon MX Player."

<em> </em>

Talking about his character Kartik Sharma, Vikram Singh Chauhan shared, "Kartik is someone who walks away from his comfort, family, and everything familiar to chase something bigger - a sense of purpose. Portraying him was emotional and humbling because it reminded me that true courage isn't loud, it's quiet and relentless. What moved me the most was the eternal strength he carries, the kind you see in real soldiers who don't speak much, but act when it matters. I truly hope this series sparks something in people, perhaps a pause, a tear, a sense of pride."

Writer and Creator Anandeshwar Dwivedi, who also essays a pivotal role in the series, expressed, "Creating Sena - Guardians of the Nation, along with one of the most creative minds of the country, has been one of the most rewarding and fulfilling experiences of my journey so far. It's not just a story about battles or men in uniform, it's also about fathers and sons, pride and regret, and the emotional cost of duty. As a show runner I feel honoured to bring such a powerful story to life. I hope it moves viewers the way it moved us while making it."

Vijay Koshy, President, TVF shared, "This series is one of the most heartfelt stories we've ever told. It's about honour, pain, reconciliation, and the unspoken bravery that defines our soldiers. Collaborating with Amazon MX Player on this was a natural fit. They share our belief in creating meaningful, accessible content that connects with India at its core. We hope this story resonates across every home in India."

Sena - Guardians of the Nation will stream exclusively from 13th August only on Amazon MX Player, available through the MX Player app on mobile and Connected TVs, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme.