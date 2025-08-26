Shadow Love (Cdrama) Episodes 9-10 Release Time: When Will NEW Eps Drop Today? Where To Stream?

Shadow Love (Cdrama) Episodes 9-10 Release Timings: The wait is over, and the buzz was worth every second - 'Shadow Love', the highly anticipated 2025 Chinese drama starring Cheng Lei, Bi Wen Jun, and Sun Yi, has officially started streaming, and fans are already hooked from episode one.

Even before its premiere, Shadow Love had set the internet on fire with teasers, posters, and a star-studded cast lineup that had drama lovers counting down the days. Now that it's live, the early reactions are explosive, with viewers praising the gripping storyline, intense chemistry, and jaw-dropping visuals.

The drama's soaring viewership is a testament to the perfect storm of anticipation, strong performances, and a gripping plot that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Streaming platforms have reported overwhelming traffic since the premiere, and it's already trending across major Chinese social media platforms like Weibo, with hashtags related to the show accumulating millions of views within hours.

Shadow Love (Cdrama) Episodes 9-10 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Online?

The first episodes of 'Shadow Love' have barely aired, and it's already being hailed as one of the breakout C-dramas of 2025. With a stellar cast led by Cheng Lei, Sun Yi, Bi Wen Jun, and Shi Ce, this intriguing historical mystery drama is proving to be an instant fan-favorite, racking up record-breaking ratings within days of its premiere.

Cheng Lei makes a powerful comeback, stunning fans with a dark, layered role that marks a complete transformation from his heroic image in Legend of the Female General. His new avatar is being hailed as one of his most captivating performances yet - mysterious, intense, and emotionally complex.

On the other hand, Bi Wen Jun, who recently melted hearts with his soulful portrayal in Deep Affection Eyes, steps into Shadow Love with a bold new look and attitude. Fans can't stop raving about his versatility and screen presence, with many already calling him the scene-stealer of the series.

Sun Yi adds balance and brilliance to the trio, delivering a performance full of depth and quiet strength, further fueling the show's growing popularity across platforms.

As Shadow Love climbs the trending charts and racks up millions of views, one thing is clear: this drama isn't just living up to the hype - it's exceeding it. With every episode, the mystery deepens, the fanbase grows, and the love for this trio hits new heights.

According to Shadow Love's release schedule, new episodes of Cheng Lei-Sun Yi's cdrama are set to premiere today (Tuesday, Aug 26) exclusively on iQIYI. But there is a catch... Shadow Love episodes 9-10 will be accessible to VIP users only. For the non-subscribed regular users, episode 4 will be dropped today. Indian users will also be able to watch Shadow Love episodes on iQIYI with English subtitles.

Shadow Love Episodes 9-10 Release Time Today In India

As updated by Shadow Love's iQIYI update, episodes 9-10 (VIP: Eps 9 & 10; Non-VIP: Ep 4) will premiere today at 6:00 pm in China Standard Time, which translates to 3:30 PM IST (Tuesday).

Shadow Love Episodes 9-10 Free Download: How To Watch?

Step 1: First, download the iQIYI app on your smartphone/laptop/smart TV/tab.

Step 2: Log in to your account, choose a subscription and complete the payment process. To note, a subscription is needed to access the latest episodes of Shadow Love.

Step 3: Now, go to the homepage and type 'Shadow Love' in the search bar.

Step 4: Once the Shadow Love page appears, go to the 'Episodes' section and click '9'.

With a subscription, you can also download the episodes and watch them later offline.