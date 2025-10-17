Shark Tank India 5: Who Is Mohit Yadav? Gold Medalist CA Joins Shark Tank Season 5- Deets Inside

A new shark has entered the tank, and he's bringing science, scale, and serious skin in the game. Mohit Yadav, Co-Founder of Minimalist is joining the panel for Shark Tank India 5. With a reputation for clarity, candor, and building without the noise, Mohit's arrival promises a fresh wave of sharp thinking and fearless investing.

A results-oriented entrepreneur and Chartered Accountant with over 15 years of experience across finance, technology, and consumer brands, Mohit currently leads Minimalist and has deep expertise in finance, strategy, and operations. Academically, Mohit is a Gold Medalist Chartered Accountant, having secured an All India Rank 26 from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He also holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Rajasthan.

Mohit turned a bootstrapped vision into a global D2C powerhouse, all while staying true to the brand's core values: transparency and science. His journey has inspired a new generation of founders. Now, he's stepping into the Tank not just as an investor, but as a challenger and champion of bold ideas. Expect sharp insights, tough questions, and a whole lot of straight talk in the tank.

Mohit Yadav, Co-founder of Minimalist, said, "From formulating with potent ingredients to backing potent ideas, my philosophy is simple: substance over static. I'm excited to be a part of Shark Tank India 5 and partner with entrepreneurs who build with purpose and lead with radical transparency."

Catch Shark Tank India 5 soon on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television!