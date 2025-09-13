ShemarooMe Presents The World Digital Premiere Of The Movie ‘Sanghavi and Sons’

Some films are meant to be shared. With Sanghavi and Sons, ShemarooMe invites audiences to experience a story that honours family, love and the ties that keep us close. This world digital premiere is a chance to sit with loved ones, enjoy a heartfelt entertainer and revisit the values that make everyday life worth cherishing.

Directed by Chandresh Bhatt, the film features Manoj Joshi, Dharmesh Vyas, Hiten Tejwani, Komal Thacker, and others. It follows Navneet Rai Sanghavi, the guiding presence of his household, as he navigates the balance between tradition and change. Alongside him are his sons Asmit and Aditya and daughter-in-law Komal, with the shifting dynamics between them forming the heart of the narrative. The story unfolds in small but powerful moments, disagreements, reconciliations, and the quiet gesture of care that keep a family close.

On the world digital premiere of the movie, Manoj Joshi said, "I believe our family makes us who we are. Parents often provide the calm when everything else feels unstable. I was moved after hearing the story and was excited to play the role as it reminded me of my own experiences. I immediately knew the audience would connect with this, as every viewer will see a part of their own family in this story."

Hiten Tejwani also added, "We all have differences and arguments with those closest to us, but it is these very moments that make our relationships stronger. In uncertain times, it is our loved ones who give us strength. Sanghavi and Sons is special because it shows how generations can think differently yet still stay united."

Sanghavi and Sons is a reminder that the greatest moments are the ones we share. Celebrate the joy, challenges and unbreakable ties that make every family unique. Gather your loved ones and watch the movie together on ShemarooMe.