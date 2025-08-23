Shine The Series (Thai BL) Episode 4 Release Time: When Will Mile-Apo's Show Drop NEW Ep Today In India?

Shine The Series (Thai BL) Episode 4 Release Timings: The kings of chemistry are back - and they're setting screens ablaze once again. After their groundbreaking success in KinnPorsche The Series, Mile Phakphum and Apo Nattawin have reunited in the highly anticipated 2025 Thai BL drama Shine, and fans worldwide can't keep calm.

Released earlier this month, Shine The Series has already become one of the most talked-about shows in the global BL fandom, trending across X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and YouTube - proving that the MileApo magic is far from fading.

Shine (Thai BL) Episode 4 Release Date, Platform: Will The New Episode Be Available Online In India?

From the moment Shine was announced, excitement hit a fever pitch. The idea of Mile and Apo sharing the screen again was enough to spark international trends, countdown fan edits, and global fan project announcements.

Their off-screen camaraderie and on-screen intensity made KinnPorsche a cultural phenomenon in 2022, and now, in 2025, Shine brings them back in a fresh narrative - one that dives deep into themes of vulnerability, longing, and emotional healing. Yet, it still manages to deliver the kind of heart-fluttering tension and soul-deep intimacy that only MileApo can pull off.

Starring Mile Phakphum Romsaithong and Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat in the lead, Shine The Series has taken the BL community - and streaming platforms - by storm, becoming an instant fan-favorite not only in Thailand, but across multiple regions in Asia.

New episode of Shine The Series is set to premiere today (Saturday, Aug 23) exclusively on WeTV app. Shine episode 4 will be available on WeTV for the Indian users as well with English subtitles. But there is a catch...

WeTV app is currently unavailable on the Google Play Store in India; Indian fans will have to install the streaming platform from its official website.

Shine (Shine The Series) Episode 4 Release Time Today In India

According to WeTV's official release timing, Shine episode 4 is scheduled to be dropped tonight at 11:00 PM in Thailand Standard Time, which translates to 8:30 PM IST.

Shine Episode 4 Free Download: How To Watch?

A subscription is needed to access full episodes (Orchestric Versions) of Shine The Series on WeTV

Step 1: First, install the WeTV app on your digital device from its official website.

Step 2: Log in to your account, choose a subscription plan and complete the payment process. Yes, a subscription is needed to access full episodes of the Thai BL (Orchestric version).

Step 3: Go to the search bar and type 'Shine'.

Step 4: Once the Shine page appears, choose the 'Orchestric Ver.' and click 'EP04'.

P.S. - With a subscription, you will be able to download the episode and watch it later offline.