Shine The Series Episode 7 Release Time: When Will Mile-Apo's Thai BL Drop New Ep? Where To Stream In India?

Shine The Series (Thai BL) Episode 7 OTT Streaming Updates: The magic of Mile Phakphum Romsaithong and Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat is back - and fans can't get enough. After the global success of KinnPorsche, the beloved duo returns to the spotlight in the much-anticipated 2025 Thai BL drama Shine: The Series. With soaring ratings and massive online buzz, Shine has quickly become a weekly obsession for fans across Asia and beyond. The emotional storytelling, romantic tension, and undeniable chemistry between Mile and Apo are keeping audiences glued to their screens, episode after episode.

More than just a reunion, Shine cements MileApo's status as one of the most iconic BL pairings of this generation - and the show's popularity proves they're still at the top of their game.

Shine The Series (Thai BL) Episode 7 Release Date, Platform (India): When & Where To Watch Online?

The iconic BL pairing of Mile Phakphum Romsaithong and Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat has made a triumphant return in 2025's Shine The Series, and fans across the globe are once again under their spell. Following the runaway success of KinnPorsche: The Series, the duo's latest project has taken the BL world by storm - with skyrocketing ratings, trending hashtags, and millions of viewers tuning in every week.

With its emotionally layered storytelling, stunning cinematography, and the sizzling chemistry between Mile and Apo, the series is setting new benchmarks for Thai BL content on the international stage.

Social media is ablaze with fan edits, reaction videos, and endless theory threads. Each episode drops a fresh wave of content - from romantic slow-motion clips to behind-the-scenes moments that fans eagerly dissect for hidden meanings. Platforms like X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram are flooded with MileApo content, making the pair trend weekly alongside the show itself.

According to Shine The Series's release calendar, a new episode is all set to be dropped today (Saturday, Sept 13). Shine The Series episode 7 will premiere exclusively on WeTV globally. Indian fans will be able to access the episode, offering English subtitles, on WeTV.

Shine The Series (Shine) Episode 7 Release Time Today In India

The Mile-Apo magic continues as Shine The Series returns with Episode 7, and fans are buzzing with excitement! While the series first airs in Thailand on WeTV at 10:00 pm, Indian fans will be able to access the new episode tonight at 8:30 pm due to the different time zones.

Shine The Series Episode 7 Free Download: How To Watch?

For those unversed, a subscription is needed to access Shine The Series episode 7 full version (Orchestric version) on WeTV. To note, fans in India will have to install the WeTV streaming app from its website as the app is currently unavailable in the Google Play Store in India.

Step 1: First, install the WeTV app on your digital device from its official website.

Step 2: Log in to your account, choose a subscription plan and complete the payment process. Yes, a subscription is needed to access full episodes of the Thai BL (Orchestric version).

Step 3: Go to the search bar and type 'Shine'.

Step 4: Once the Shine page appears, choose the 'Orchestric Ver.' and click 'EP07'.

P.S. - With a subscription, you will be able to download the episode for offline viewing.