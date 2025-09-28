Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Shraddha Das In 'Search: The Naina Murder Case': Plays A Key Part In Hotstar’s New Thriller

By
Shraddha Das In Search The Naina Murder Case

For the Hotstar series, Naina,the murder case which releases on 10th october, directed by Rohan Sippy ,and produced by Applause entertainment , Shraddha das is playing the character of Raksha, a political campaign manager, extremely ambitious and shrewd,but with layers of insecurity and vulnerability when it comes to her personal life.

After 35-40 films down south and the Khakhee Bengal and Bihar chapters and Sanam teri kasam re- releasing this year, this is a full length performance driven role with twists and turns in her track and overall in the series. At every point, new layers are revealed in her character.
I would say by far one of my favourite characters that I have played.

Also a huge honour to work with such amazing actors like Konkona sen,Shiv pandit,Dhruv sehgal, Surya sharma and a brilliant director like Rohan sippy and producers likeApplause entertainment who have brought out some of the best shows till date.

Das says she cherishes this performance, describing it as "by far one of my favourite characters I have played."

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: shraddha das
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X