Shraddha Das In 'Search: The Naina Murder Case': Plays A Key Part In Hotstar’s New Thriller

For the Hotstar series, Naina,the murder case which releases on 10th october, directed by Rohan Sippy ,and produced by Applause entertainment , Shraddha das is playing the character of Raksha, a political campaign manager, extremely ambitious and shrewd,but with layers of insecurity and vulnerability when it comes to her personal life.

After 35-40 films down south and the Khakhee Bengal and Bihar chapters and Sanam teri kasam re- releasing this year, this is a full length performance driven role with twists and turns in her track and overall in the series. At every point, new layers are revealed in her character.

I would say by far one of my favourite characters that I have played.

Also a huge honour to work with such amazing actors like Konkona sen,Shiv pandit,Dhruv sehgal, Surya sharma and a brilliant director like Rohan sippy and producers likeApplause entertainment who have brought out some of the best shows till date.

