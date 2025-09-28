Shraddha Das In 'Search: The Naina Murder Case': Plays A Key Part In Hotstar’s New Thriller
For the Hotstar series, Naina,the murder case which releases on 10th october, directed by Rohan Sippy ,and produced by Applause entertainment , Shraddha das is playing the character of Raksha, a political campaign manager, extremely ambitious and shrewd,but with layers of insecurity and vulnerability when it comes to her personal life.
After
35-40
films
down
south
and
the
Khakhee
Bengal
and
Bihar
chapters
and
Sanam
teri
kasam
re-
releasing
this
year,
this
is
a
full
length
performance
driven
role
with
twists
and
turns
in
her
track
and
overall
in
the
series.
At
every
point,
new
layers
are
revealed
in
her
character.
I would say by far one of my favourite characters that I have played.
Also a huge honour to work with such amazing actors like Konkona sen,Shiv pandit,Dhruv sehgal, Surya sharma and a brilliant director like Rohan sippy and producers likeApplause entertainment who have brought out some of the best shows till date.
