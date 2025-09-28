Singer Amira Gill’s Big Break: ‘Badli Si Hawa Hai’ with Arijit Singh Trends Across Platforms

Young singer and music therapist Amira Gill has made a dream debut in Bollywood with her duet "Badli Si Hawa Hai" alongside none other than Arijit Singh. Featured in Aryan Khan's much-talked-about project 'Ba**ds of Bollywood', the track is composed by music sensation Anirudh Ravichander and is already trending across streaming platforms and social media.

A graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music, Amira describes the opportunity as nothing short of destiny. The journey began when Anirudh's management discovered her earlier track Between Flowers (created with composer-producer OAFF). A mix-up initially led them to believe her cousin was the singer. Once clarified, Anirudh's team invited Amira to record Badli Si Hawa Hai-a twist of fate she calls both "hilarious and mystical."

"Collaborating with Anirudh had been on my vision board for 2023, and to see it manifest this way was surreal," shares Amira. "When I later found out that the male vocals would be by Arijit Singh, I was over the moon. To debut with such legends is truly the most incredible feeling."

The song's lighthearted, playful energy and refreshing melody have made it an instant hit, with listeners humming it everywhere-from gyms and radios to Instagram reels. "The response has been overwhelming," says Amira. "Friends keep telling me they can't get it out of their heads, which is the best compliment a singer can hope for."

Adding to her dream debut, Amira recently met Shah Rukh Khan at the premiere of 'Ba**ds of Bollywood', where he warmly congratulated her for the song. She sees this milestone as the beginning of many future collaborations with Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan, and the wider creative team behind the project.

With her unique journey from music therapy to playback singing, Amira Gill is being hailed as a fresh, promising voice to watch out for in the Indian music industry.

Currently, Amira is one of the most promising emerging singers with 2.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Her previous collaboration with OAFF (of Gehraiyaan fame) on the track Between Flowers crossed nearly a million streams across platforms and was praised for its originality and emotive power. Her Punjabi single Khasma Nu Khaniye, released with producer duo Raghav & Arjun, introduced a vibrant synth-pop sound to Punjabi music.

Speaking about what's next, Amira shares: "There are a few exciting projects coming up that I'm really looking forward , the third song from my EP will be releasing soon , apart.from. that there are many more collaborations , we will announce soon about these'.