Sisters Season 2 Trailer Out Now: Ahsaas Channa Brings In Fun, Drama & Peak Sisterhood Alongside Namita Dubey

Ahsaas Channa is back with the much-awaited Sisters Season 2 alongside Namita Dubey, and the wait is finally over! The makers of the beloved series unveiled the trailer, offering a glimpse into the slice-of-life drama based on the sisterhood duo - who are poles apart but are learning to live together and survive the adulting phase. Ahsaas returns as Maahi and Namita comes back as Antara.

Reflecting the warm and playful bond between sisters, Maahi and Antara argue like enemies, hype each other like besties and steal each other's clothes - all while doubling up the playful nok-jhok, drama and mischief. The trailer gives a peek into the warm side of sisterhood, and the audiences are already eager to watch it in one go!

In addition to Ahsaas Channa and Namita Dubey, Sisters Season 2 also stars Ankit Arora, Upasana Singh, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Saloni Daini, Khushbu Baid, Durin Das and Swarnadeep Biswas. Created by Anant Singh 'Bhaatu' and directed by Nikita Okhade, Sisters Season 2 is slated to stream from 10th October, with new episodes dropping every Friday.