Sixer Season 2 On OTT: Here Are 5 Reasons Why Amazon MX Player’s Latest Show Scores On All Fronts

Mumbai, India - 24th September, 2025: Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming service, brings back the much-awaited second season of Sixer. Set against the backdrop of Indore's bustling cricket grounds, the second installment dives deeper into the life of Nikku who is the gifted yet flawed cricketer as he navigates the universal themes of friendship, love, responsibility, and redemption.

As old rivalries turn into unexpected friendships, love triangles stir up tension, and the fading glories of seasoned cricketers meet the fiery determination of newcomers, Sixer Season 2 blends sport, drama, and emotion into a narrative that feels as raw and authentic as the gullies it draws from. Here's why this season is unmissable:

A Rivalry Turns Into Brotherhood: Last season, Nikku and Shanu were locked in fierce competition. This time, they find themselves on the same side of the pitch. Watching them trade grudges for trust and camaraderie is one of the most satisfying arcs of the show. Their journey proves how sports has the power to turn rivalry into brotherhood. For anyone who has seen friendships built through the game, this arc feels both relatable and deeply satisfying.

Cricket Beyond Fame and Fortune: The show digs into the reality that cricket isn't always about stardom and money. Facing the fading spotlight and lucrative temptations, he chooses loyalty over glamour, playing for his hometown Vijaynagar 11 instead of chasing stardom. His decision is a stirring reminder that real success lies in staying true to the love of the game.

More Than Just the Game: While cricket drives the energy of the show, the season also delves into the personal lives of its characters. The subtle triangle between Gargi, Nikku, and Shanu adds layers of tension and emotional complexity. Shanu's quiet feelings for Gargi and Nikku's unresolved emotions make their bond more than just about runs and wickets. The series captures how love, friendship, and personal choices can be as defining as performance on the field.

A Cast That Feels Like Home: The heart of Sixer is its cast, and season 2 is no exception. Shivankit Singh Parihar anchors the season with a compelling portrayal of Nikku as flawed, driven, and deeply relatable. Karishma Singh brings depth and quiet conviction as Gargi, while Gaurav Singh shines as Shanu, balancing resilience with vulnerability. Badri Chavan and Anandeshwar Dwivedi bring humor and heart, rounding out a cast that feels rooted in the gullies and mohallas of small-town India. Their chemistry makes the story not just watchable but believable.

It's Free to Watch on Amazon MX Player: Step back into the world of Sixer, where cricket, friendships, and second chances unfold for absolutely free. No subscription is required to follow Nikku, Shanu, and the Vijaynagar 11 as they chase dreams, confront setbacks, and rediscover the true spirit of the game. Season 2 celebrates the passion, grit, and resilience of everyday players, bringing a story that feels as authentic as it is inspiring - only on Amazon MX Player.

Sixer Season 2 is now available to stream for free on Amazon MX Player, available through its own app, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs, and Airtel Xtreme.