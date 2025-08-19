Soha Ali Khan Launches A New Podcast ‘All About Her’ Celebrating Women’s Voices

Mumbai, 18th August 2025: Actor and author Soha Ali Khan is set to kickstart her podcast series, All About Her. Known for her intelligence, charm, and candid conversations, Soha now steps into the world of podcasting, bringing her natural warmth and wit to every episode. Premiering on YouTube on August 22, the series brings together phenomenal women, and experts in candid conversations, creating a space that feels non judgemental, relatable, and refreshing - just like Soha herself.

In a digital world overflowing with noise, All About Her taps into those honest, unfiltered conversations we usually have with our closest friends about life, health, happiness, and everything in between but with the added advantage of expert-backed takeaways that make each chat not just relatable, but also practical. From nutrition to physical fitness, balancing hormones and work life, learning the fundamentals of investment, managing mental wellbeing, and so much more, the podcast brings together warmth, wisdom, and knowledge; all under one roof making it not just a conversation but a truly meaningful and empowering experience.

Bringing together a powerhouse line-up of women who are shaping culture, conversation, and change from celebrated actors and inspiring leaders to fearless entrepreneurs and changemakers. All About Her features voices like Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Smriti Irani, Radhika Gupta, Patralekha, Sunny Leone, and many more. Adding further depth, leading experts such as Dr. Kiran Coelho, Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, and Rujuta Diwekar, among others, bring practical insights that transform candid conversations into meaningful takeaways.

Soha Ali Khan shares, "Over the years, I've realised that so many of the things we go through as women from our changing bodies to our mental health, motherhood, work-life balance, or simply learning to love ourselves are often kept in the shadows. We're told to be strong but not vulnerable, to push through but not speak up. With All About Her, I wanted to change that. I wanted to create a space where no topic is off-limits, where conversations can be raw, honest, uncomfortable, and healing. A space where women can show up exactly as they are, no filters, no judgement. Because being a woman is messy and magical, painful and powerful, and it's time we start talking about all of it. A space where all the information we need comes together under one roof."

Whether you're navigating your health, seeking clarity, or simply craving real, honest conversations tune in from August 22nd and grow with us, because this one's All About Her