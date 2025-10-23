Get Updates
Sonam Chhabra Turns Host For Hotstar Specials' Most Awaited Reality Show, "Pitch To Get Rich"

Sonam Chhabra Turns Host For Hotstar Specials

The multi-talented and charismatic Sonam Chhabra has been announced as the host of Disney+ Hotstar's much-awaited reality series, Pitch to Get Rich, a show that promises to blend fashion, business, and star power like never before.

The Hotstar Specials show brings together India's most innovative fashion entrepreneurs, who will compete to transform their creative vision into thriving business ventures. With a grand investment pool at stake and mentorship from some of the industry's biggest icons, Pitch to Get Rich is set to become a game-changer in the world of fashion and entrepreneurship.

At the show's grand launch, Sonam Chhabra was seen interacting with celebrities like Malaika Arora, Akshay Kumar, and Manish Malhotra, adding to the night's glamour and excitement. Her effortless charm and confident hosting style made her the perfect choice to lead this high-stakes reality series.

As the host, Sonam is all set to bring her signature energy, wit, and grace to the show, making Pitch to Get Rich not just a competition, but a celebration of ambition, creativity, and style.

X