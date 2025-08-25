Songs Of Paradise Release Date: Prime Video Drops A Captivating Trailer Of Film Inspired By A True Story

Discover 'Songs of Paradise', a film that honours Raj Begum, Kashmir's first female playback singer. Directed by Danish Renzu, it features Saba Azad and Soni Razdan depicting Noor Begum's inspiring journey through music.

Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for "Songs of Paradise," a film starring Saba Azad and Soni Razdan. This poignant narrative, inspired by the life and music of Padma Shri awardee Raj Begum, is directed by Danish Renzu. The film pays homage to Kashmir's first female playback singer, celebrating her influence on future musicians from the region.

The movie, presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, features a talented cast. Alongside Azad and Razdan, the film stars Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, Shishir Sharma, and Lillete Dubey. The trailer offers a glimpse into Noor Begum's life, portrayed by Azad and Razdan in different eras.

Exploring Noor Begum's Journey

Noor Begum's story is one of courage and defiance against societal norms. As a young singer with immense talent, she dared to dream beyond the constraints placed on women during her time. "Songs of Paradise" celebrates her inspiring journey through music, enriched by Abhay Sopori's compositions and Masrat Un Nissa's vocals.

Saba Azad expressed her excitement about portraying Noor Begum: "Getting to play a character inspired by the legendary Raj Begum has been nothing short of a revelation. As a musician I pride myself for having a vast listening vocabulary and yet I was entirely in the dark about the phenomenon that is Raj begum. This film has led me to the incredible story of her life and times and her unending musical repertoire."

A Tribute to Kashmir's Musical Heritage

Soni Razdan shared her thoughts on embodying Noor Begum: "Songs of Paradise is a story that moved me the moment I read the script, and stepping into her character was a profound experience, embodying decades of resilience, strength, and cultural identity." The film captures Kashmir's rich musical legacy while highlighting Noor Begum's remarkable journey.

The narrative is set against the captivating backdrop of Kashmir Valley. It showcases Noor's pursuit of self-expression through music despite societal challenges. Her story serves as an ode to female resilience and independence in an era when such traits were often suppressed.

"Songs of Paradise" promises to be an engaging tale that honours both Raj Begum's legacy and Kashmir’s vibrant musical culture. The film will soon be available for streaming on Prime Video, offering audiences an opportunity to witness this celebration of heritage and artistry.