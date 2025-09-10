Sony LIV Unveils An Unmissable Entertainment & Sports Slate For 2025
Sony LIV is all set to raise the bar in 2025 with a power-packed line-up of Originals, blockbuster unscripted shows, and the biggest sporting spectacles - all streaming on one platform. From gripping political dramas and coming-of-age stories to nail-biting thrillers, heartfelt family sagas, and the return of audience favourites, the new slate promises something for everyone. And when it comes to sports - get ready for adrenaline-fueled action as Sony LIV brings the world's most exciting tournaments straight to your screen.
Upcoming Hindi Originals
• Real Kashmir Football Club (Inspired by true events; Produced by Jaya Entertainment and Oshun Entertainment-; Showrunner: Mahesh Mathai- The remarkable story of two men who built Kashmir's first professional football club. Cast: Manav Kaul, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
• Dynasty - Moh Nishtha Satta (Fiction;Show runner & Dir: Sahil Sangha; Produced by Mumbai Wallahs Creator: Nandan Singh) - Raveena Tandon headlines this gripping political drama alongside Ronit Roy, Prakash Belawadi, Talat Aziz, Zeyn Shaw, Gurfateh Pirzada.
• Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga (Dir: Hansal Mehta; Produced by Applause Entertainment; Showrunner: Hansal Mehta) - The next chapter in India's most talked-about franchise, revisiting one of the country's most controversial business stories.
• Summer of 76 (Fiction; Dir: Sudhir Mishra; Produced by Studio Next & Cine Raas Entertainment; Showrunner: Sudhir Mishra) - A coming-of-age drama set during the post-independence Emergency, starring Vishal Vashishtha, Isha Talwar.
• Maharani 4 (Fiction; Dir: Puneet Prakash; Produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd.; Showrunner: Subhash Kapoor) - Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti in this gripping political saga with an ensemble including Shweta Basu Prasad, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti.
• Civil Lines (Fiction; Dir: Nipun Dharmadhikari; Produced by Rose Audio Visuals; Creator: Durgesh Singh) - A modern-day love story tested by social expectations, featuring Varun Sharma, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Anurag Kashyap, Renuka Shahane, Yashpal Sharma.
• Freedom At Midnight 2 (Historical drama; Based on the book by Dominique Lapierre & Larry Collins; Produced by StudioNext; Showrunner: Nikkhil Advani) - The acclaimed saga continues, uncovering more untold stories from India's independence.
• Gullak 5 (Fiction; Produced by The Viral Fever; Showrunner: Shreyansh Pandey) - The beloved Mishra family returns with another season of humor and heart.
• Undekhi 4 (Fiction; Produced by Applause Entertainment, Director: Ashish R Shukla) - The crime thriller returns, diving deeper into crime and power struggles.
•
13th
-
Some
Lessons
Aren't
Taught
in
Classrooms
(Fiction;
Dir:
Nishil
Sheth;
Showrunner
&
Producer:
Abhishek
Dhandharia;
Written
&
Created
By:
Sameer
Mishra)
-
A
layered
exploration
of
unconventional
life
lessons
featuring
Gagan
Dev
Riar,
Paresh
Pahuja,
Girija
Oak.
Bengali Originals
• Jazz City (Fiction; Show runner &Dir: Soumik Sen; Produced by Cherrypix;) - A period drama set around a jazz club during the 1970-71 Liberation War, starring Arifin Shuvoo, Sauraseni Maitra.
Marathi Originals
• Manvat Murders 2 (Fiction; Produced by AGPPL; Director: Ashish Bende - A darker, more chilling return of the investigative thriller.
Tamil Originals
• The Madras Mystery - Fall of a Superstar (Fiction; Showrunner: Vijay; Dir: Sooriyaprathap; Produced by D Studios) - A 1940s scandal-driven period thriller starring Nazriya Nazim, Natty, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Nasser, YG Mahendran.
• Sethurajan IPS (Fiction; Dir: Rafiq Ismail; Produced by Turmeric Media) - Prabhudeva makes his OTT debut as a cop tackling a politically sensitive murder case.
• Kuttram Purindhavan - The Guilty One (Fiction; Dir: Selvamani; Produced by Aquabulls/Happy Unicorn) - A tense crime thriller led by Pasupathy, Vidaarth, Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli.
• Theevinai Pottru (Fiction; Dir: Sathish Raja Dharmar; Produced by Yaazhi Films) - A rural murder mystery starring Sathyaraj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Bhagyaraj, Vidaarth, Sshivada, Sruthi Hariharan.
• Free Love (Fiction; Dir: Abbas Ahmed; Produced by Escape Artists Motion Pictures) - A bold exploration of love and choices with Mirnalini Ravi, Teejay Arunasalam, Roshan Rahoof.
Malayalam Originals
• Blindfold, Undertrial (Fiction; Dir: Anzarulla; Produced by Offside Studios) - Starring Arjun Radhakrishnan, Lijomol, Lukman Avaran, Anurag Arora, Munish Sharma
• Eyes (Fiction; Dir: Manu Asokan; Produced by Dreamkatchers Productions) - A gripping drama featuring Nikhila Vimal, Dev Mohan, Kani Kusruti, Saniya Iyappan.
•
Unfair
(Fiction;
Dir:
P.
R.
Arun;
Produced
by
Theatre
of
Dreams
)
-
A
thought-provoking
narrative
starring
Gayathrie
Shankar,
Anarkali
Marakkar,
Meenakshi
Jayan,
Riya
Jithu,
Harish
Uthaman
and
Adil
Ibrahim.
Telugu Originals
• Black & White (Fiction; Dir: Praveen Sattaru; Produced by North Star Entertainment) - A high-stakes drama featuring Jagapathi Babu, Aamani, Varsha Bollama.
• Brinda 2 (Fiction; Dir: Surya Vangala; Showrunner: Surya Vangala) - Trisha Krishnan returns in the much-awaited sequel, alongside Ravindra Vijay.
Unscripted Entertainment
• Million Dollar Listing India 2 (Produced by Banijay Asia;) - High-stakes real estate deals and rule-breaking brokers.
• MasterChef India (Produced by Endemol Shine India) - Culinary brilliance and kitchen drama return.
• Shark Tank India 5 (Produced by Studio Next) - India's biggest business reality show with bold new pitches.
Sports on Sony LIV
Brace yourself for world-class sports action streaming live on Sony LIV:
• Asia Cup 2025 - Cricketing nations clash for glory.
• UEFA Champions League & UEFA Europa League - Europe's biggest football nights.
• The Australian Open - Grand Slam tennis at its finest.
• UFC - The ultimate fight action.
• England tour of New Zealand - Classic cricket battles overseas.
• India tour of New Zealand - High-voltage cricketing rivalry returns.