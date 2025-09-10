Sony LIV Unveils An Unmissable Entertainment & Sports Slate For 2025

Sony LIV is all set to raise the bar in 2025 with a power-packed line-up of Originals, blockbuster unscripted shows, and the biggest sporting spectacles - all streaming on one platform. From gripping political dramas and coming-of-age stories to nail-biting thrillers, heartfelt family sagas, and the return of audience favourites, the new slate promises something for everyone. And when it comes to sports - get ready for adrenaline-fueled action as Sony LIV brings the world's most exciting tournaments straight to your screen.

Upcoming Hindi Originals

• Real Kashmir Football Club (Inspired by true events; Produced by Jaya Entertainment and Oshun Entertainment-; Showrunner: Mahesh Mathai- The remarkable story of two men who built Kashmir's first professional football club. Cast: Manav Kaul, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

• Dynasty - Moh Nishtha Satta (Fiction;Show runner & Dir: Sahil Sangha; Produced by Mumbai Wallahs Creator: Nandan Singh) - Raveena Tandon headlines this gripping political drama alongside Ronit Roy, Prakash Belawadi, Talat Aziz, Zeyn Shaw, Gurfateh Pirzada.

• Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga (Dir: Hansal Mehta; Produced by Applause Entertainment; Showrunner: Hansal Mehta) - The next chapter in India's most talked-about franchise, revisiting one of the country's most controversial business stories.

• Summer of 76 (Fiction; Dir: Sudhir Mishra; Produced by Studio Next & Cine Raas Entertainment; Showrunner: Sudhir Mishra) - A coming-of-age drama set during the post-independence Emergency, starring Vishal Vashishtha, Isha Talwar.

• Maharani 4 (Fiction; Dir: Puneet Prakash; Produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd.; Showrunner: Subhash Kapoor) - Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti in this gripping political saga with an ensemble including Shweta Basu Prasad, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti.

• Civil Lines (Fiction; Dir: Nipun Dharmadhikari; Produced by Rose Audio Visuals; Creator: Durgesh Singh) - A modern-day love story tested by social expectations, featuring Varun Sharma, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Anurag Kashyap, Renuka Shahane, Yashpal Sharma.

• Freedom At Midnight 2 (Historical drama; Based on the book by Dominique Lapierre & Larry Collins; Produced by StudioNext; Showrunner: Nikkhil Advani) - The acclaimed saga continues, uncovering more untold stories from India's independence.

• Gullak 5 (Fiction; Produced by The Viral Fever; Showrunner: Shreyansh Pandey) - The beloved Mishra family returns with another season of humor and heart.

• Undekhi 4 (Fiction; Produced by Applause Entertainment, Director: Ashish R Shukla) - The crime thriller returns, diving deeper into crime and power struggles.

• 13th - Some Lessons Aren't Taught in Classrooms (Fiction; Dir: Nishil Sheth; Showrunner & Producer: Abhishek Dhandharia; Written & Created By: Sameer Mishra) - A layered exploration of unconventional life lessons featuring Gagan Dev Riar, Paresh Pahuja, Girija Oak.

Bengali Originals

• Jazz City (Fiction; Show runner &Dir: Soumik Sen; Produced by Cherrypix;) - A period drama set around a jazz club during the 1970-71 Liberation War, starring Arifin Shuvoo, Sauraseni Maitra.

Marathi Originals

• Manvat Murders 2 (Fiction; Produced by AGPPL; Director: Ashish Bende - A darker, more chilling return of the investigative thriller.

Tamil Originals

• The Madras Mystery - Fall of a Superstar (Fiction; Showrunner: Vijay; Dir: Sooriyaprathap; Produced by D Studios) - A 1940s scandal-driven period thriller starring Nazriya Nazim, Natty, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Nasser, YG Mahendran.

• Sethurajan IPS (Fiction; Dir: Rafiq Ismail; Produced by Turmeric Media) - Prabhudeva makes his OTT debut as a cop tackling a politically sensitive murder case.

• Kuttram Purindhavan - The Guilty One (Fiction; Dir: Selvamani; Produced by Aquabulls/Happy Unicorn) - A tense crime thriller led by Pasupathy, Vidaarth, Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli.

• Theevinai Pottru (Fiction; Dir: Sathish Raja Dharmar; Produced by Yaazhi Films) - A rural murder mystery starring Sathyaraj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Bhagyaraj, Vidaarth, Sshivada, Sruthi Hariharan.

• Free Love (Fiction; Dir: Abbas Ahmed; Produced by Escape Artists Motion Pictures) - A bold exploration of love and choices with Mirnalini Ravi, Teejay Arunasalam, Roshan Rahoof.

Malayalam Originals

• ⁠Blindfold, Undertrial (Fiction; Dir: Anzarulla; Produced by Offside Studios) - Starring Arjun Radhakrishnan, Lijomol, Lukman Avaran, Anurag Arora, Munish Sharma

• Eyes (Fiction; Dir: Manu Asokan; Produced by Dreamkatchers Productions) - A gripping drama featuring Nikhila Vimal, Dev Mohan, Kani Kusruti, Saniya Iyappan.

• Unfair (Fiction; Dir: P. R. Arun; Produced by Theatre of Dreams ) - A thought-provoking narrative starring Gayathrie Shankar, Anarkali Marakkar, Meenakshi Jayan, Riya Jithu, Harish Uthaman and Adil Ibrahim.

Telugu Originals

• Black & White (Fiction; Dir: Praveen Sattaru; Produced by North Star Entertainment) - A high-stakes drama featuring Jagapathi Babu, Aamani, Varsha Bollama.

• Brinda 2 (Fiction; Dir: Surya Vangala; Showrunner: Surya Vangala) - Trisha Krishnan returns in the much-awaited sequel, alongside Ravindra Vijay.

Unscripted Entertainment

• Million Dollar Listing India 2 (Produced by Banijay Asia;) - High-stakes real estate deals and rule-breaking brokers.

• MasterChef India (Produced by Endemol Shine India) - Culinary brilliance and kitchen drama return.

• Shark Tank India 5 (Produced by Studio Next) - India's biggest business reality show with bold new pitches.

Sports on Sony LIV

Brace yourself for world-class sports action streaming live on Sony LIV:

• Asia Cup 2025 - Cricketing nations clash for glory.

• UEFA Champions League & UEFA Europa League - Europe's biggest football nights.

• The Australian Open - Grand Slam tennis at its finest.

• UFC - The ultimate fight action.

• England tour of New Zealand - Classic cricket battles overseas.

• India tour of New Zealand - High-voltage cricketing rivalry returns.