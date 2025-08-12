Special Ops 2 Star Vikkas Manaktala On Gaining 11kg For The Show: I Even Ate…

In the demanding world of entertainment industry, physical transformations are also often a testament to an actor's dedication. For his part as Abhay Singh in the much-anticipated series 'Special Ops 2,' actor Vikkas Manaktala took this to a new level. The actor's journey from his usual lean physique to a bulked-up form and back again has left audiences and critics alike in awe.

For the character of Abhay Singh, a rugged and imposing figure, Vikkas was required to undergo a significant physical change. He gained a remarkable 11 kilos, meticulously sculpting his body to embody the strength and gravitas of the role. This transformation was a carefully planned process involving a rigorous diet and intense workout regimen. The result was a stunning physical presence that perfectly complemented the character's persona, making his portrayal even more authentic and powerful.

Fans and viewers have been quick to praise Vikkas's dedication. Social media has been abuzz with comments highlighting his impressive transformation for the show. His commitment to the role of Abhay Singh has paid off, adding another layer of authenticity to the highly acclaimed series. Now that 'Special Ops 2' is released, Vikkas has successfully shed the weight he gained for the role, returning to his fit and chiseled physique. This ability to transition back and forth demonstrates not only his discipline but also his deep understanding of the craft.

Speaking about his journey, Vikkas Manaktala shared, "Playing Abhay Singh was a challenging yet incredibly rewarding experience. The physical transformation was a crucial part of bringing him to life. It's not just about looking the part; it's about feeling it, and that weight gain was instrumental in helping me find the character's core. I would eat cakes and muffins to help gain the weight coupled with intense physical training. I am glad that my hard work has been appreciated, and I hope the audience enjoys watching Abhay Singh's journey as much as I enjoyed portraying it."

Vikkas's physical transformation for 'Special Ops 2' serves as an inspiring example of an actor's dedication to their craft, proving that he is a true artist, ready to adapt to the demands of any role that comes his way.