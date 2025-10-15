Spice It Up Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid Show Online?

Mumbai, October 15th, 2025: JioHotstar Sparks presents Spice It Up, a bold new celebrity chat show where energy, unpredictability, and candid storytelling take center stage. As Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, makes her debut as a talk show host, Spice It Up redefines celebrity interviews with her signature mix of humor, shade, and fearless questioning. Premiering on 17th October, the show is a whirlwind of laughter, surprises, and unfiltered revelations, with Apoorva leading the way as both host and instigator of chaos.

At the heart of Spice It Up is a pani puri challenge, where guests face increasingly spicy rounds while answering bold, personal questions designed to reveal their true selves. Adding to the unpredictability are the quirky Dare to Play segments, featuring rapid-fire games, spontaneous tasks, and playful dares that keep both guests and viewers on their toes. With vlog-style storytelling, chaotic narratives, and vibrant, interactive visuals, every episode is fast-paced, binge-worthy, and packed with memorable moments that showcase the human side of India's most popular celebrities and creators.

Sharing what drives her, Apoorva says, "It's my first time hosting, and I wanted it to feel like me - unfiltered, dramatic, and completely unpredictable. On Spice It Up, I get to recreate that thrill on a bigger scale. Every pani puri, every rapid-fire game, every dare is designed to catch my guests off-guard, break down walls, and spark the real stories that no one expects. It's messy, chaotic, and hilarious-but that's exactly where the magic happens."

"This show isn't just about spice; it's about fun, spontaneity, and raw human reactions. I watch my guests sweat, laugh, stumble, and reveal sides of themselves they didn't even know existed. The juiciest confessions always come when you're slightly uncomfortable, and that's the chaos I live for. With unexpected twists, playful banter, and nonstop surprises, Spice It Up is all about celebrating honesty, humor, and the kind of stories that keep you hooked till the very last bite." She added.

With unfiltered celebrity revelations, laugh-out-loud challenges, and the signature pani puri heat turning every confession into entertainment, Spice It Up promises to be India's spiciest, most binge-worthy chat show. Premiering 17th October, only on JioHotstar Sparks.