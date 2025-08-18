Sreerama Chandra On Vande Mataram In Salakaar: “It’s A Reminder Of Our Roots, Our History, And The Sacrifices"

Singer Sreerama Chandra, who first captured hearts as the winner of Indian Idol Season 5, has lent his voice to a stirring new rendition of Vande Mataram for the web series Salakaar. The project, directed by Faruk Kabir, offered the artist an opportunity he describes as both unexpected and deeply meaningful.

"The opportunity actually came quite unexpectedly," Sreerama recalled. "Faruk Kabir sir reached out to me with the idea of doing a fresh, powerful version of Vande Mataram for the series. The concept and the emotion behind it instantly struck a chord with me. It's not every day that you get to be part of something so meaningful, and I knew right away that I wanted to do it."

For Sreerama, the song carries a personal and emotional weight that goes beyond performance. "Vande Mataram is not just a word - it's an emotion that has been with us since childhood. While recording, I made sure every note carried that sense of pride, respect, and gratitude toward our country and our soldiers. I wanted listeners to not just hear it, but feel it," he said.

Reflecting on the making of the track, he added that the power of the song also lies in its words. "Of course, as singers we give our best to bring a song alive, but it's the lyricist who breathes soul into the words. Kaushal Kishore bhai has written such moving lyrics - they hold the emotion, the weight, and the meaning of what Vande Mataram truly stands for," Sreerama shared.

The singer believes that such music plays a crucial role in keeping patriotic and cultural values alive for younger audiences. "Music is one of the most powerful mediums to inspire and connect people, especially the youth. A song like Vande Mataram, when presented with fresh energy, can reignite that feeling of belonging and pride in being Indian. It's a reminder of our roots, our history, and the sacrifices made for our freedom - things that should never be forgotten," he explained.

The timing of the release also carries a special resonance for Sreerama. Independence Day holds a unique significance in his journey, as he won Indian Idol Season 5 on August 15, 2010. Now, exactly 15 years later, he marks the milestone with the release of Vande Mataram on the same day. "It makes the moment even more memorable for me," he said.

With this new rendition, Sreerama Chandra not only pays homage to a timeless patriotic anthem but also celebrates the union of music and lyrics - a performance crafted to inspire listeners while honoring the sacrifices of the past.