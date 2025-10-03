Sthal OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch The Award-Winning Marathi Film?

National, 03rd October 2025: After a stellar festival run and a successful theatrical release earlier this year, ZEE5 is proud to announce the World Digital Premiere of the acclaimed Marathi film Sthal on 10th October 2025.

Directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar and produced by Dhun, Sthal has earned widespread recognition across prestigious international film festivals. The film won the NETPAC Award for Best Asia Pacific Film at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023, Best Marathi Film and Best Actress at the Pune International Film Festival 2024, and received the Audience Film Award at the London Indian Film Festival 2024. It also secured the Audience Choice Award and Best Debut Director at the Indo-German Film Week 2024, Best Feature Film at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2024, and Best Debut Film at the Jaffna International Cinema Festival 2024, among many others.

A poignant coming-of-age social drama, Sthal is set in rural Maharashtra and follows Savita, a 16-year-old girl whose life is shaped by patriarchal expectations and the deeply rooted tradition of arranged marriage. As she undergoes a series of "matching" ceremonies - or sthal - Savita gradually realizes how her individuality, dreams, and self-worth are undermined by societal customs.

Through Savita's eyes, Sthal lays bare the stark realities of gender inequality, systemic bias, and the objectification of women in the name of tradition. The film's raw and honest narrative is a stirring reflection on how little control or freedom young girls have over their own lives in similar socio-cultural settings.

Shot entirely in the director's native village of Dongargaon in Maharashtra's Chandrapur District, the film features an authentic cast of mostly debutant actors and local artists, including Nandini Chikte as Savita, Suyog Dhawas as her brother, and Taranath Khiratkar and Sangita Sonekar as her parents. Praised for its immersive storytelling, nuanced performances, and unflinching critique of patriarchy, Sthal is now ready for its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 on 10th October.

Hema V.R., Chief Channel Officer - Zee Marathi and Business Head - ZEE5 Marathi said, "We are proud to add Sthal to ZEE5's ever-growing library of impactful, thought-provoking cinema. This film is not only a festival favourite but also a powerful reflection of real societal issues that remain deeply relevant today. At ZEE5, we are committed to curating content that resonates with our diverse audience while championing authentic voices and socially conscious storytelling. Sthal exemplifies this vision, and we are thrilled to bring it to a global audience through its World Digital Premiere."

Director Jayant Digambar Somalkar added, "Sthal is an intensely personal film, rooted in the village where I grew up and inspired by stories I've witnessed up close. The quiet suffering and indignities that women face in the name of tradition are painful realities that often go unnoticed. Through Sthal, I wanted to bring those silenced voices to the forefront. While the film's journey across international festivals has been humbling, its premiere on ZEE5 holds special meaning - it allows Sthal to reach millions, far beyond the festival circuit, and connect with everyday audiences who may see their own realities reflected on screen."

Nandini Chikte, who makes her debut as Savita, shared, "Portraying Savita has been an emotional and transformative journey for me. As a newcomer, the love and appreciation I've received for this role has been overwhelming and deeply humbling. Savita represents so many young girls whose voices go unheard and whose dreams are quietly buried under societal expectations. I hope every single person watches this film - not just to witness her story, but to reflect on the many real Savitas around us. Her fight for dignity and choice is one that belongs to all of us"

Tune into ZEE5 to watch the unwavering tale of Savita with Sthal on ZEE5 this 10th October, 2025!