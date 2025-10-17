Stories Are Short, Fast-paced, And Full Of Drama” Says Kamya Panjabi On What Makes Pocket TV Exciting

Known for her powerful performances in various television shows, Kamya Panjabi embarks on a fresh new chapter with Pocket TV's latest short drama, Ek Tha Deewana. Having portrayed several memorable antagonists through her career, Kamya has once again stepped into the role of a conniving step mother in this thrilling series. Her character, Kaushalya, marks an important place in the larger scheme of things, through the series. Ek Tha Deewana is a story about a rich businessman and how he tackles with the hurdles affecting his success - one of them being his wife, who plans to overthrow him from his own empire and get the throne to herself. With its fast-paced narrative and thrilling twists, the series promises to keep viewers hooked from start to finish.

Commenting on her journey with Pocket TV's 'Ek Tha Deewana,' Kamya shares, "For every project, my main motivation is to do something new and feel connected to the story. I had heard a lot about Pocket TV - that it's interesting, exciting, and people are getting addicted to it. The story of 'Ek Tha Deewana' was very exciting and entertaining with love, romance, and drama. My role was also important, which is always a priority for me. I already knew about Pocket TV, so I thought it would be great to work with people who are doing good work." Further talking about her character - "I always work very hard on my characters, from their look to their body language, to make them feel different from my past roles. My character, Kaushalya, is a very practical person who fights for her rights. She believes that what belongs to her is hers, and she will go to any extent to claim it. She is practical and not driven by emotions."

Kamya also reflected on her experience collaborating with Pocket TV, saying, "The Pocket TV team is amazing and hardworking. They really understand an actor's point of view. The platform itself is very exciting. The episodes are very short, about two minutes at most, which keeps the story fast-paced and full of drama. It's a much better way to pass the time than just scrolling through social media. You can finish a whole story quickly, unlike regular TV shows." She also adds, "The show has excellent performances. The story is fast-paced and will keep you hooked. It's a complete entertainer with love, romance, betrayal, and drama. You won't get bored for even a moment. It is complete entertainment with great acting and a strong story. I'm glad to be part of Pocket TV."