Su From So OTT Release Time: Here's When Kannada Film Is Expected To Stream On Jio Hotstar

Su From So Jio Hotstar Release Time: Su From So is one of the most loved and successful Kannada films of 2025. This week, several South Indian movies are releasing on OTT platforms, including Kammattam, Ekka, Junior, Coolie, Kannappa, and Su From So. So, when will the horror-comedy Su From So be available for streaming? The OTT platform has already been finalized, and as per Filmibeat's report, the digital and streaming rights have been sold for around Rs. 5.5 to 6 crore. Let's take a look at when exactly Su From So will premiere on JioCinema (formerly Disney+ Hotstar).

When Will Su From So Release On Jio Hotstar?

Kannada blockbuster film Su From So will be released on Friday, September 5, 2025 on Jio Hotstar, just 1 day from today. You will be able to watch the movie on Hotstar with a subscription plan.

Is Su From So A Kid Friendly Film?

Su From So is a refreshing and entertaining Kannada-language drama. The film has been reviewed as kid-friendly, with no adult content that would make it uncomfortable to watch with family. Su From So is truly a complete family entertainer, perfect for enjoying with everyone.

At What Time Will Su From So Release On Jio Hotstar?

The new shows releases at midnight on Jio Hotstar. Therefore, the same is expected from Su From So OTT release. However, the exact time has not yet been announced.

How To Watch Su From So Online?

Follow these steps to watch Su From So online:

Step 1: Log in to your Jio Hotstar account

Step 2: In case you don't have a Jio Hotstar account, then download the app, choose the needed plan (starting from 149/3 month), fill in the details and make the payment. Then, log in to your Jio Hotstar account

Step 3: Search for 'Su From So' in the search bar

Step 4: Click on 'play' button to watch the movie in real-time

Step 5: Click on the 'download' button to watch the movie later