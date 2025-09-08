Su From So (Kannada Film) Is Releasing Tomorrow! At What Time Will It Be Available On Jio Hotstar?

Su From So OTT JioHotstar Release Time: There was a lot of buzz surrounding the OTT release of Su From So, with fans eagerly anticipating its premiere on September 5, 2025. However, that date turned out to be just a rumor. When the film didn't drop as expected, Jio Hotstar updated its app to clarify the official release date, putting an end to the speculation.

It's now officially confirmed that Su From So will premiere on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, exclusively on JioCinema. Wondering what time it drops? Keep scrolling to find out the exact streaming time and what to expect from this much-awaited Kannada release.

Su From So Release Time On Jio Hotstar

All movies that premiere in theatres before streaming on Jio Hotstar typically release on the platform at midnight. While the exact release time for Su From So hasn't been officially confirmed, it's widely speculated that the film will follow the same pattern. So, viewers can expect Su From So to drop on Jio Hotstar at midnight on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

Su From So Box Office & Budget

Made on a relatively modest budget of Rs. 5.5 crore, including Rs. 4.5 crore for production and Rs. 1 crore for marketing, Su From So turned out to be a massive surprise hit in the Kannada film industry. Directed by Raj B Shetty, the film struck gold at the box office, earning over Rs. 100 crore globally within just 24 days of its release. With Rs. 77.86 crore net collection in India and Rs. 14.15 crore overseas, the horror-comedy broke past expectations and proved that strong storytelling and smart marketing can turn a low-budget film into a box office phenomenon.