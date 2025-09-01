Su From So OTT Release Date Confirmed! Know When Kannada Film Will Premiere On Jio Hotstar

Su From So OTT Release Date Confirmed: The OTT release date of the famous Kannada film Su From So has finally been announced. This week is packed with surprises, with several exciting releases across languages. In Hollywood, Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 is set to premiere on Netflix this Wednesday. In Hindi, two major films, Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan, will hit screens on Friday.

With multiple movie and show release dates now confirmed, let's take a look at when the much-awaited Kannada film Su From So will premiere on Jio Hotstar.

Su From So OTT Release Date: Here's When Kannada Film Stream On JioHotstar?

The OTT release date of Su From So has been confirmed. The horror comedy Kannada film, Su From So, will be released on JioHotstar on Friday, September 5, 2025.

Is Su From So A Hit Movie?

Yes, Su From So emerged as a super hit film. J. P. Thuminad's directed film Su From So has reportedly grossed Rs. 96 crores in 22 days. While Su From So is made on a budget of Rs. 4.5 crores, as per Koimoi. Around 1 to 1.5 crores were invested in the promotion of the movie. Therefore, a total of around 5.5 to 6 crores were invested in the making of Su From So. Indeed, Su From So has made more than the expected amount at the box office.

How To Watch Su From So On JioHotstar?

