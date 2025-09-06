Su From So OTT Release Date UPDATE: Hotstar Shuts Down Rumors, Confirms Streaming Date For Raj B Shetty’s Film

Su From So OTT Release Date UPDATE: Rumors were circulating online that the much-acclaimed Kannada film Su From So would premiere on Friday, September 5, 2025. However, neither the makers nor the OTT platform issued any official confirmation at the time. The film's digital rights have been acquired by JioCinema (previously Jio Hotstar), leading many to expect its release on that date. When the film didn't appear on the platform, fans were left wondering about the new release schedule. Now, it appears that the official OTT release date for Su From So has finally been revealed.

Su From So OTT Release Date UPDATE

There were rumors on the internet that Su From So was about to release on Jio Hotstar on Friday, September 5, 2025. However, the same did not happen. It has now officially been announced that Su From So will be releasing on Jio Hotstar on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, in India. The release date has been updated on the OTT platform. You can check below:

Su From So Storyline

Su From So is a quirky Kannada comedy-drama set in the serene coastal village of Marlur, near Someshwara. The film follows Ashoka, a simple young man whose harmless affection for a girl spirals into bizarre rumors, that he's possessed by the ghost of Sulochana. Written and directed by debutant J. P. Thuminad, who also plays a lead role, the film features Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arakere, and a special appearance by Raj B. Shetty. With vibrant visuals by S. Chandrasekaran and music by Sumedh K, Su From So blends folklore, humor, and small-town charm into a refreshingly offbeat story.

Su From So Box Office Collection

As of 41 days of theatrical run, Su From So has grossed Rs. 90.68 crores at the India net box office. While at the worldwide box office, Su From So stands at Rs. 121 crores box office collection. The movie has made an overseas collection of 15 crores, and the gross India box office collection stands at Rs. 106 crores.