Su From So OTT Release Date UPDATE: When Will Kannada Film Release On Jio Hotstar? Here's Details

Su From So OTT Release Date UPDATE: Su From So promises to bring bright colors to your life after you watch it. The Kannada film is being hailed as a must-watch, having received much praise from audiences. The movie is currently in its 5th week and shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. On its 5th Sunday, Su From So earned Rs. 2.1 crores, according to Sacnilk's reports.

The OTT platform for Su From So has been confirmed, but audiences still seem to prefer the big-screen experience. Wondering if the OTT release date for the Kannada film has been announced? Keep scrolling to find out.

Su From So OTT Release Date UPDATE

When Will Su From So Release On JioHotstar?

Su From So is one of the most successful Kannada films of 2025. The movie has grossed more than 100 crores at the worldwide box office as of 31 days of collection. As per TV9 Kannada's report, Su From So is expected to be released on OTT in the 1st week of September. However, no such announcement has been officially made by the makers.

Su From So will be available to stream on Jio Hotstar. Previously, there were rumors that Prime Video was chasing the digital rights of the movie. But it was recently confirmed that Hotstar has bagged the deal. As per TOI, the digital and satellite rights of Su From So have been sold at Rs. 5.5 crores + GST.

Su From So will be available to watch on Colors Kannada and Star Maa after its theatrical run.

Su From So Box Office Collection So Far:

Sacnilk has released Su From So's box office report till last Sunday. Here's a look at it:

Week 1- Rs. 20.15 Cr

Week 2- Rs. 27.9 Cr

Week 3- Rs. 22.5 Cr

Week 4- Rs. 10.8 Cr

Day 29 (Friday)- Rs. 0.75 Cr

Day 30 (Saturday)- Rs. 1.7 Cr

Day 31 (Sunday)- Rs. 2.1 Cr

Total- Rs. 85.9 Cr

Worldwide box office collection- Rs. 114.75 Cr

Overseas box office collection- Rs. 14.5 Cr

Su From So revolves around the story of a small village. In the village, a young boy develops a crush on a girl. This then leads to a bunch of events that make everyone believe that there is a ghost in the town. The Kannada language film is fun-loving light hearted drama.