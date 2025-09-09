Get Updates
Su From So OTT Release: How To Download Kannada Horror Film For Offline Viewing On JioHotstar? Steps

By
Su From So OTT Release How To Download

How To Download Su From So Full Movie: After much anticipation, Su From So is now available to stream on an OTT platform. The comedy-horror drama, originally released in Kannada, is also dubbed in Malayalam and Telugu. Despite being made on a small budget, the film became a blockbuster hit at the box office and created a lot of buzz. Here's where you can watch Su From So online and how to download it for free on the OTT platform.

Where To Watch Su From So Online?

Su From So is neither available to stream on Netflix nor Prime Video. Instead, the movie is made available on Jio Hotstar. You will only be able to watch the movie, Su From So, if you have a subscription plan for it. The subscription plan for Jio Hotstar starts from Rs. 149/3 months for 1 mobile and Rs. 299/3 months for 2 device.

How To Download Su From So Full Movie On Jio Hotstar?

Here's a step-by-step guide to download Su From So on Jio Hotstar:

Step 1: Open the Jio Hotstar app or visit the website
Step 2: Log in to your Jio Hotstar account
Step 3: If you don't have an account, sign up using your mobile number or email
Step 4: Use the search bar to find 'Su From So'
Step 5: Click on the movie title to open its page
Step 6: Tap the Download button and choose your preferred video quality

PS: Once downloaded, you can watch Su From So anytime offline

Su From So Budget & Box Office

Su From So was produced on a remarkably modest budget of approximately Rs. 5.5 crore, including around Rs. 4.5 crore for production and Rs. 1 crore for promotions and other expenses, as reported by Filmibeat. Despite its small scale, the film turned into a massive success. According to Sacnilk, it collected around Rs. 77.86 crore net in India and Rs. 14.15 crore overseas, pushing its worldwide total to over Rs. 105 crore in just 24 days. The film's performance has been hailed as one of the biggest surprises of the year.

