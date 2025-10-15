Succeeded In Making Naam Gum Jayega Bigger Than Its Budget”: Director-Actor-Producer Akshay Singh

For filmmaker and producer Akshay Singh, who has written, directed, and acted in the movie Pinky Beauty Parlour and web series Naam Gum Jayega streaming on Amazon MX Player, believes the soul of a film lies in its authenticity. He stressed that protecting it is as important as ensuring the film reaches its audience effectively.

"For me, filmmaking has always been a blend of art and responsibility. As a producer, my first instinct is to protect the creative integrity of the story because if the soul of the film is compromised, no amount of marketing or budget can save it. At the same time, I am very aware that cinema is also a business, and every creative choice must align with a realistic production plan and market sensibility," he said.

"I believe balance comes from clarity of vision. Once the story's emotional and cinematic core is locked, I work backward to design the production around it, finding innovative, resourceful ways to bring that vision to life without overspending or diluting its intent," he added.

He gave his example of working on Naam Gum Jayega and shared that creativity often wins over budget constraints when handled thoughtfully. "For example, in Naam Gum Jayega, despite limited resources, the producer in me, in conjunction with the director in me, managed to smoothly execute intense action and chase sequences, along with two large scale bomb blast scenes, one set in a movie theater that erupts into chaos, and another involving a bakery explosion that leaves devastation behind." Akshay Singh continues, "In that sense I feel I have managed to succeed in making Naam Gum Jayega bigger than its budget."

"We maintained high production value by being smart about how we shot, using creativity to replace what money couldn't buy. I take pride in the fact that all our projects under Akshikha Entertainment have stayed on budget and on schedule, without ever compromising storytelling," he added.

For Akshay, the filmmaker and the producer within him are allies, and not opposites. He said, "One ensures the dream stays authentic, the other makes sure it reaches the screen."